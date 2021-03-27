Car crashes into tree & flips over after swerving at last moment to avoid hitting parked bus

A silver Toyota Camry driving along Jurong West Avenue 5 on Saturday (Mar. 27) morning ended up upside-down, after swerving to avoid a parked bus.

In the process of doing so, it also almost hit a pedestrian who was standing on the road divider.

Didn't seem to see parked bus

In a dashcam video posted by Facebook page Roads.sg, the car can be seen cruising along Jurong West Avenue 5.

A large black bus is parked along the kerb, blocking most of the left-most lane.

The driver does not seem to see the bus until it is almost too late. Suddenly, the car swerves sharply to the right, to avoid hitting the bus.

As a result, it mounts the road divider, hits a tree, and topples upside-down.

Here it is again, a bit closer up and in slow-motion. In this shot, it can be seen that the car almost hits a pedestrian.

Three people assessed for minor injuries, no one sent to hospital

Photos of the aftermath of the accident posted on Facebook by Singapore Road Accident.com showed a number of Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers near the overturned car.

Responding to Mothership's queries, SCDF said that it was alerted to the accident around 7:50am. Officers assessed three people for minor injuries, who refused conveyance to the hospital.

Police told Mothership that police investigations are ongoing.

Top photos via Facebook / Roads.sg and Singapore roads accident.com.