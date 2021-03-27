Back

Car crashes into tree & flips over after swerving at last moment to avoid hitting parked bus

Three people were assessed for minor injuries, and none went to the hospital.

Jane Zhang | March 27, 2021, 08:28 PM

A silver Toyota Camry driving along Jurong West Avenue 5 on Saturday (Mar. 27) morning ended up upside-down, after swerving to avoid a parked bus.

In the process of doing so, it also almost hit a pedestrian who was standing on the road divider.

Didn't seem to see parked bus

In a dashcam video posted by Facebook page Roads.sg, the car can be seen cruising along Jurong West Avenue 5.

A large black bus is parked along the kerb, blocking most of the left-most lane.

Gif via Facebook / Roads.sg.

The driver does not seem to see the bus until it is almost too late. Suddenly, the car swerves sharply to the right, to avoid hitting the bus.

As a result, it mounts the road divider, hits a tree, and topples upside-down.

Gif via Facebook / Roads.sg.

Here it is again, a bit closer up and in slow-motion. In this shot, it can be seen that the car almost hits a pedestrian.

Gif via Facebook / Roads.sg.

Three people assessed for minor injuries, no one sent to hospital

Photos of the aftermath of the accident posted on Facebook by Singapore Road Accident.com showed a number of Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers near the overturned car.

Photo via Facebook / Singapore roads accident.com.

Photo via Facebook / Singapore roads accident.com.

Responding to Mothership's queries, SCDF said that it was alerted to the accident around 7:50am. Officers assessed three people for minor injuries, who refused conveyance to the hospital.

Police told Mothership that police investigations are ongoing.

Top photos via Facebook / Roads.sg and Singapore roads accident.com.

