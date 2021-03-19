Back

Fire burns car to a crisp & melts tyres at Sin Ming Avenue on March 17

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Syahindah Ishak | March 19, 2021, 03:41 PM

A car caught fire along Sin Ming Avenue on Wednesday (March 17) afternoon.

Pictures and videos of the incident were uploaded online, showing what appeared to be a grey and white Mini Cooper engulfed in flames and dark smoke.

Photo from Zin Lwin Latt/FB.

Burnt to an empty shell

Later footage uploaded by Facebook page SG Road Vigilante showed the car burnt to an empty shell while parts of its rubber tyres were melted.

Photo from YellowBull/FB.
Photo from YellowBull/FB.
Photo from YellowBull/FB.

No reported injuries

Responding to queries from Mothership, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that they were alerted to a vehicle fire at about 4:05pm on March 17.

SCDF said that the incident took place at the junction of Sin Ming Walk and Sin Ming Ave.

The fire involved the entire vehicle and was extinguished by SCDF using a water jet and a hose reel.

There were no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation, said SCDF.

Top images from Zin Lwin Latt/FB & YellowBull/FB.

