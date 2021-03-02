Family tent packages for overnight stay in S'pore available for rent from S$60

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
With international borders still closed, one way to get brief respite from the city is through a staycation.
Camping in Singapore
If you're keen to try something different, camping might perhaps be an interesting alternative.
In Singapore, camping is only permitted at designated areas in East Coast Park, West Coast Park and Pasir Ris Park.
If you don't have a tent (or one that is big enough for your family), you can consider renting one from Tonnmalam SG.
Tents for up to 12 pax
For the uninitiated, Tonnmalam SG is a camping equipment rental service in Singapore specialising in family-sized tents.
Here's a look at some of the tents packages available for rent:
Cabana Picnic Tent
This open concept tent is said to fit between five to eight pax.
Day use (10am to 6pm): S$35
Overnight use (6pm to 10am): S$60
Family Tent Package 1
This package includes a family tent that can fit up to 12 pax as well as the following items:
- Two inflatable single beds
- One inflatable queen size bed
- One foldable table
- Three lamps
- One recliner chair
- Four inflatable pillows
- Two armrest chairs
Overnight use (6pm to 10am): S$250
Family Tent Package 3
This package includes a family tent as well as the following items:
- Two inflatable single beds
- Four inflatable pillows
- Three lamps
- Two armrest chairs
- One folding table
- One recliner chair
Overnight use (6pm to 10am): S$230
Family Tent Package 4
This package includes a family tent as well as the following items:
- Two inflatable single beds
- Three inflatable queen size beds
- Eight inflatable pillows
- Four lamps
- Four armrest chairs
- One folding table
- One recliner chair
Overnight use (6pm to 10am): S$300
Family Tent Package 5
This package includes a family tent as well as the following items:
- One inflatable queen size bed
- Two inflatable single beds
- Four inflatable pillows
- Three lamps
- Two armrest chairs
- One folding table
- One recliner chair
Overnight use (6pm to 10am): S$230
Family Tent Package 6
This package includes a family tent as well as the following items:
- One inflatable queen size bed
- Two inflatable pillows
- Two lamps
- One portable table
- One recliner chair
- Two armrest chairs
Overnight use (6pm to 10am): S$180
Free installation and dismantling services
Free installation and dismantling services will be provided.
Bookings for the tents must be made at least two to three weeks in advance.
No smoking or pets are allowed in the tent.
An additional charge of S$20 will be imposed on public holidays and Valentine's Day.
More details can be found on Tonnmalam SG's Facebook page.
Top image from Tonnmalam and Mohd Suf Ian Yanto's Facebook page.
