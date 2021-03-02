Family tent packages for overnight stay in S'pore available for rent from S$60

With international borders still closed, one way to get brief respite from the city is through a staycation.

Camping in Singapore

If you're keen to try something different, camping might perhaps be an interesting alternative.

In Singapore, camping is only permitted at designated areas in East Coast Park, West Coast Park and Pasir Ris Park.

If you don't have a tent (or one that is big enough for your family), you can consider renting one from Tonnmalam SG.

Tents for up to 12 pax

For the uninitiated, Tonnmalam SG is a camping equipment rental service in Singapore specialising in family-sized tents.

Here's a look at some of the tents packages available for rent:

Cabana Picnic Tent

This open concept tent is said to fit between five to eight pax.

Day use (10am to 6pm): S$35

Overnight use (6pm to 10am): S$60

Family Tent Package 1

This package includes a family tent that can fit up to 12 pax as well as the following items:

Two inflatable single beds

One inflatable queen size bed

One foldable table

Three lamps

One recliner chair

Four inflatable pillows

Two armrest chairs

Overnight use (6pm to 10am): S$250

Family Tent Package 3

This package includes a family tent as well as the following items:

Two inflatable single beds

Four inflatable pillows

Three lamps

Two armrest chairs

One folding table

One recliner chair

Overnight use (6pm to 10am): S$230

Family Tent Package 4

This package includes a family tent as well as the following items:

Two inflatable single beds

Three inflatable queen size beds

Eight inflatable pillows

Four lamps

Four armrest chairs

One folding table

One recliner chair

Overnight use (6pm to 10am): S$300

Family Tent Package 5

This package includes a family tent as well as the following items:

One inflatable queen size bed

Two inflatable single beds

Four inflatable pillows

Three lamps

Two armrest chairs

One folding table

One recliner chair

Overnight use (6pm to 10am): S$230

Family Tent Package 6

This package includes a family tent as well as the following items:

One inflatable queen size bed

Two inflatable pillows

Two lamps

One portable table

One recliner chair

Two armrest chairs

Overnight use (6pm to 10am): S$180

Free installation and dismantling services

Free installation and dismantling services will be provided.

Bookings for the tents must be made at least two to three weeks in advance.

No smoking or pets are allowed in the tent.

An additional charge of S$20 will be imposed on public holidays and Valentine's Day.

More details can be found on Tonnmalam SG's Facebook page.

Top image from Tonnmalam and Mohd Suf Ian Yanto's Facebook page.