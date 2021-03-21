Back

Preschool which allegedly breached safe-distancing rules at Pasir Ris Park says report was inaccurate

The preschool is currently under investigation.

Joshua Lee | March 21, 2021, 06:24 PM

The preschool which is being investigated for allegedly flouting safe-distancing rules during a field trip to Pasir Ris Park has clarified that it had enforced measures to ensure the well-being of its students.

Preschool director claims ST report had 'factual inaccuracies'

The director of preschool operations for Cambridge Pre-school Singapore, Fiona Lee, said in a statement to Mothership that there were "factual inaccuracies" in The Straits Times article on Mar. 19 which reported about the field trip.

The Straits Times said that it spotted the group on Mar. 18 at the park at around 1pm.

The paper originally claimed that the group "had three picnic mats, with more than eight preschoolers on each mat".

Lee said that this was not true.

There were more than three mats used and the children were divided into 18 small groups, according to the preschool director.

The Straits Times has corrected the error and the article now reads: "The group was seated on picnic mats in three clusters, with more than eight preschoolers in each cluster."

Photo taken by ST suggests a crowded sitting arrangement: Preschool director

Lee went on to say that the cover photo used by The Straits Times was taken at a distance. She claimed that the angle "seems to suggest a crowded sitting arrangement".

Screenshot via ST

Lee said:

"In fact, the children were split into small groups, with safe distancing between the groups. The park was also not crowded and the team chose an area with ample space."

Lee also told Mothership that she has photographs to substantiate her claims, but does not want to release them so as to protect the privacy of her staff and students.

Preschool activities at external venues, such as field trips, were allowed to resume at the start of 2021.

However, the size of the group is capped at 50, inclusive of children and adults. The children must also be split into groups of eight, and groups must keep at least one metre apart, with no intermingling.

Top images via Mianbaoren Kogepan / FB, ST.

 

