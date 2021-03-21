Back

Brazil fines Apple S$2.7 million for not including chargers with iPhone 12

Apple is required to include chargers with its iPhone 12 in Brazil.

Kayla Wong | March 21, 2021, 08:18 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 13 June 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

For not including chargers with its iPhone 12, Apple was fined US$2 million (S$2.7 million) by the consumer protection agency in São Paulo, Brazil.

The consumer protection regulator, Procon-SP, said the fine was imposed "for misleading advertising, selling a device without the charger and unfair terms," according to 9to5Mac, a site that reports on all Apple-related news.

Procon-SP said Apple had failed to respond when asked if the iPhone 12's price was reduced after taking the charger away.

Apple had not responded to similar questions either, such as the price difference of the iPhone with and without the charger, and if the company is not producing as many chargers as before.

The iPhone 12 Pro is listed on the Apple website at S$1,649 in Singapore.

Apple says removal of accessories is environmentally-friendly

Apple had previously announced in October last year that it would not be including chargers or Lightning EarPods with its new iPhone 12 series.

Each phone, however, comes with a single USB-C to Lightning cable.

Screenshot via Apple

The move applies to its older lineups of iPhones as well, including the iPhone XR, iPhone 11 and 2020 iPhone SE, The Verge reported.

Apple has cited environmental reasons for the move, saying the exclusion of the accessories allows the company to consume less raw materials for each iPhone sold.

Apple also said it allows a smaller retail box, which enables more units to fit on a single shipping pallet, thus reducing carbon emissions.

The American multinational tech giant claimed the move will help cut over 2 million metric tons of carbon emissions annually, which is the amount 450,000 cars emit each year.

Apple required to sell iPhone 12 with chargers in Brazil

Previously in December last year, Procon-SP announced that Apple is required to sell its iPhone 12 with chargers, 9to5Mac reported.

Procon-SP had also asked Apple to prove that the exclusion of chargers would not harm consumers, as well as to clarify the real benefits of the move to the environment, according to 9to5Mac.

Apple then responded by saying most users already have a compatible charger, and stood by its claim that the move will reduce carbon emissions.

Procon-SP considers the power adaptor an essential component to use the product. It also claims that selling the iPhone without an adaptor breaches the Brazilian Consumer Defense Code.

Top image adapted via Brett Jordan/Unsplash & Daniel Acker/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Taiwanese man maxes out name change quota for sushi promo, stuck with 'Salmon Dream' as his name

Sounds more like a nightmare than a dream.

March 21, 2021, 06:49 PM

Lost Silkie chicken in Bukit Timah follows stranger home & lives happily ever after as cuddly pet

It has found a new family to live with.

March 21, 2021, 06:29 PM

Pre-school which allegedly breached safe-distancing rules at Pasir Ris Park says report was inaccurate

The pre-school is currently under investigation.

March 21, 2021, 06:24 PM

Iconic Tokyu Hands branch in Ikebukuro, Tokyo closing for good in September 2021

It first opened 37 years ago in 1984.

March 21, 2021, 06:17 PM

Myanmar girl shares experience of moving to a 'whole new world' in S'pore with 24-hour electricity & drinkable tap water

Stories of Us: In 2009, Ivy Zhang, also known as May Mann Oo, moved from Myanmar to Singapore. After overcoming numerous challenges trying to fit in, she now hopes to settle down in Singapore for good.

March 21, 2021, 05:17 PM

Local ice-creamery Apiary opens new outlet in Ang Mo Kio, brings back its ice-cream brioche bun

Prices start at S$7.20 for one.

March 21, 2021, 04:48 PM

SCDF officers use ladder to rescue girl stuck on Pasir Ris playground roof

The girl's predicament caught the attention of many members of the public.

March 21, 2021, 04:20 PM

Halal Western fusion food stall in Yishun offers carbonara beef steak roti john for S$6.50

Mac n cheese Shihlin chicken burger with fries also available for S$6.

March 21, 2021, 03:43 PM

Residents at Pasir Ris Blk 101 complain of couples engaging in sexy time at staircases

One expressed her concern that her kids would follow suit.

March 21, 2021, 03:40 PM

12 new cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Mar. 21, 2021, all imported

Further updates will be shared tonight.

March 21, 2021, 03:35 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.