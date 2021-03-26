Back

Boon Lay charity shop allows residents in need to take free food items every month

Nice.

Syahindah Ishak | March 26, 2021, 02:08 PM

A small charity-run community shop in Boon Lay allows needy residents in the area to shop for food items for free.

According to a joint media release by charity organisation Food from the Heart and OCBC Bank, the shop is located at Block 176 Boon Lay Drive.

It is open on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, from 9:30am to 12:30pm.

Shop-for-free concept

The shop operates on a shop-for-free concept, where beneficiaries can choose 12 food items from the shop each month.

The food items include staples, canned food, bread spreads, biscuits, oil and condiments.

The beneficiaries can also visit the shop on multiple occasions throughout the month.

The shop will start serving 350 households and is projected to serve 1,000 needy households in Boon Lay and the neighbouring areas by the end of 2021.

The shop was officially opened on March 24 by Minister for National Development and Minister-in-charge of Social Services and Integration Desmond Lee, and Eric Chua, Parliamentary Secretary for the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth and the Ministry of Social and Family Development.

 

Receive food donations from the public

The Boon Lay shop is the second of its kind in Singapore.

The first community shop was set up in Mountbatten in February 2020 and had received positive feedback.

According to The Straits Times, both shops operate a 24/7 food drop to receive food donations from the public.

