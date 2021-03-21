BMW driver in S'pore receives paggro reminder after parking outside the lines

A BMW driver has received a hilarious reminder on proper parking etiquette, after they parked their car in a rather haphazard manner in a multi-storey car park on Chin Swee Road.

Pictures posted onto Facebook page SG Road Vigilante - SGRV show the driver's side of the car encroaching into the parking lot next to it, possibly causing inconvenience to other drivers especially since parking might be limited at times.

Someone who spotted the awful parking decided to stick this A4-size printout onto the windshield of the BMW.

The printout had a picture of a turtle, as well as a passive aggressive message:

"Maybe if you practise colouring this turtle, it will help with your parking."

Guess that's one way to get the message across.

Top image adapted via SG Road Vigilante - SGRV/Facebook