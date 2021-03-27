University lecturer in China goes viral for looking like Blackpink's Lisa

A university lecturer from China has gone viral after students shared her photos on Weibo.

According to CNA Lifestyle, the Chongqing College of Mobile Telecommunications lecturer teaches history at the university.

Tang's resemblance to Kpop star Lisa from Blackpink was immediately noted, and she promptly went viral on the platform.

According to the teacher, she is quite low-key, and had not expected this level of attention.

Image from Weibo via ChinaTimes