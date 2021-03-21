Back

Birds spotted feasting on raw meat placed outside AMK zichar stall

The restaurant said that the meat was erroneously placed outside the stall by a new delivery driver.

Joshua Lee | March 21, 2021, 12:08 PM

What a sight.

Facebook user Anthony Pang posted a video showing birds pecking at raw meat outside Kian Seng Seafood Restaurant, a zichar stall located in Ang Mo Kio Industrial Park 1.

In the video, two packs of raw meat can be seen sitting on top of a metal shelf, which appear to be located behind the zichar stall. At least eight mynas are seen surrounding the bags of meat.

The birds appear to have ripped a hole in one of the bags, and are pecking at bits of raw meat.

"Can't imagine eating these meat. Disgusting," Pang wrote.

Restaurant said they did not use that batch of meat

Pang later updated his post, indicating that the zichar restaurant reached out to him to clarify that the restaurant did not use the affected batch of meat.

The staff had informed management about the raw meat outside the restaurant when they came in to work.

The restaurant also told Pang that the mistake occurred because a new driver did not follow the "proper delivery process".

Pang added that according to the restaurant, a "similar incident happened years ago", and they have since made sure that the supplier and their delivery drivers "handle the food with care".

You can watch Pang's video below:

All images via Anthony Pang/Facebook.

