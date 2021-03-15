Back

American TV host says 'woke competition' & conspiracy theories are why US lost to China

He said Americans are "a silly people".

Kayla Wong | March 15, 2021, 09:30 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 13 June 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

American TV host Bill Maher, on his "Real Time with Bill Maher" show that aired on Friday (Mar. 12), proclaimed that the United States has "already lost" to China in "the battle for the 21st century".

Americans are "silly"

Saying that Americans are "a silly people", the comedian and political commentator criticised "woke competition" and blamed Americans' preoccupation with it as one of the reasons why they have lost to China.

"On a national level, we've been having infrastructure week every week since 2009, but we never do anything," he said.

"Half the country is having a never-ending woke competition deciding whether Mr. Potato Head has a d***, and the other half believes that we have to stop the lizard people because they're eating babies," he continued.

Maher was referring to the recent controversy over U.S. company Hasbro rebranding the "Mr. Potato Head" toy to just "Potato Head" in a bid to make it gender neutral, as well as the QAnon conspiracy theory revolving around "lizard people".

For the former, Hasbro said in a press release that the rebranding is "to better reflect the full line" -- the line consists of Mr. and Mrs. Potato Heads, as well as all the baby Potato Heads they would be sprouting.

However, some conservative commentators mocked and condemned the move, seeing it as another sop to progressive culture.

China can get things done, unlike the U.S.

Known for his criticism of political correctness, Maher also pointed out that China "doesn't care" about the stereotype of "a Chinese man in a Dr. Seuss book" -- a reference to a voluntary decision by Dr. Seuss's estate to stop producing six of the children's books over racist images.

While Maher did acknowledge the shortcomings of the Chinese government, such as breaking their promise about Hong Kong autonomy, putting Uyghurs in camps and punishing dissent, he also highlighted China's strengths, such as being able to get things done, unlike the U.S.

He said: "There has got to be something between an authoritarian government that tells everyone what to do, and a representative government that can't do anything at all."

He pointed out that in two generations, China "built 500 entire cities from scratch, moved the majority of their huge population from poverty to the middle class, and mostly cornered the market in 5G and pharmaceuticals".

Continuing his point using a sexy catchphrase "we binge-watch, they binge-build", Maher further pointed out that China has "40,000 kilometres of high-speed rail", while the U.S. has "none" -- the U.S. is the only major, advanced nation that does not have a high-speed rail of its own.

"Culture wars" are impeding progress in the U.S.

Continuing his dismal assessment of the U.S., which he thought was bogged down by "culture wars" and debate over partisan issues, he said:

"Nothing ever moves in this impacted colon of a country.

We see a problem and we ignore it, lie about it, fight about it, endlessly litigate it, sunset clause it, kick it down the road, and then write a bill where a half-assed solution does't kick in for 10 years.

China sees a problem and they fix it. They build a dam. We debate what to rename it."

Maher also blasted New York City Mayor and Democrat politician Bill de Blasio for replacing merit-based system in middle schools with a lottery, accusing him of lowering the standards of education.

He said: "Do you think China's doing that, letting political correctness get in the way of nurturing their best and brightest?"

He then ended the segment by saying China is "eating our lunch, and believe me, in an hour, they'll be hungry again".

Maher's argument is reminiscent of the debate over the superiority of the "China model" as compared to the Western liberal democracy model that gained prominence in international relations discourse as China's rise became increasingly apparent over the years.

His segment follows House Speaker and Democrat Nancy Pelosi's push for a major infrastructure overhaul.

She urged both Republican and Democrat lawmakers to work together on the infrastructure issue, which is one of the few issues that enjoy bipartisan support.

Several Americans concur

Many American netizens on Facebook bemoaned that their country is lagging behind China while the latter is taking leaps forward, and agree that China has overtaken the U.S. in the great power competition.

Similar sentiments could be found on Twitter too, despite the higher frequency of criticisms towards Maher as compared to Facebook.

You can watch his segment on China here:

Top image via Real Time with Bill Maher/YouTube

5 eateries in S’pore with sustainable food from S$5, including meat-free steak, locally-farmed fish & more

Eat more with less environmental impact.

March 15, 2021, 07:56 PM

Tampines Town Council had the worst score in MND's FY2019 management report

It scored amber in two of five categories in the report.

March 15, 2021, 06:40 PM

S’pore man saves colleague 4 times by performing CPR on 4 separate occasions after she suffered cardiac arrest

Knowing how to perform CPR can save lives.

March 15, 2021, 06:25 PM

Man admits trespassing into GV movie halls to watch multiple movies, scratching staff who tried to restrain him

He sneaked into the cinema halls multiple times.

March 15, 2021, 06:05 PM

Free flow pizzas & craft beer at 25th storey restaurant in Bugis for S$39++ every Tuesday

Alley on 25 is located in Andaz hotel.

March 15, 2021, 06:01 PM

S'pore PR, 57, charged after allegedly going for a massage while awaiting Covid-19 test results

The remaining four had allegedly visited public places despite being issued MCs for acute respiratory symptoms.

March 15, 2021, 04:29 PM

12 new cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Mar. 15, all imported

Further updates will be shared tonight.

March 15, 2021, 04:28 PM

Myanmar protesters deny burning Chinese factories, allege conspiracy by military

China has called on the Myanmar public to protest peacefully.

March 15, 2021, 03:36 PM

Parents of triplets left in the lurch as domestic helper quits after just 5 days out of exhaustion

The parents said they hired her to take care of the housework so they could care for the children.

March 15, 2021, 03:35 PM

Grab as many items in a basket for S$30 at Popular warehouse sale from Mar. 31 to April 4, 2021

Snag some good deals.

March 15, 2021, 03:33 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.