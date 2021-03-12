Jurong HDB eatery has burgers, chilli hotdogs & more from S$7

If you happen to be in the west side of Singapore, here's something you might want to try.

Located at the void deck of an HDB flat in Taman Jurong, Big Boy Franks is a Muslim-owned eatery that serves western fare including burgers and hotdogs.

Here's a look at some of their offerings:

Burgers

The Big Boy Beefy Bap (S$7) is essentially a burger with a single beef patty made from scratch, cheddar cheese, signature sauce and lettuce sandwiched between two toasted buns.

If one patty isn't enough, there is the Double Big Boy Beefy Bap (S$10) which comes with two beefy patties.

There is also the chicken version called the Big Boy Chicky Bap (S$7), which is made using chicken chops and black pepper sauce.

Hot Dogs

Alternatively, one can also get one of Big Boy Franks' hot dogs.

The Just a Big Boy (S$7) is a jumbo chicken hot dog in a hotdog bun served with your choice of sauces.

There's also the Chicky Big Boy (S$9), a jumbo chicken hot dog wedged in between a hot dog buna and topped with homemade chilli chicken stew and cheese.

You can also make it extra sloppy by adding on some extra Chilli Beef Stew (S$2.50) or Chilli Chicken Stew (S$2.50).

Apart from burgers and hot dogs, Big Boy Franks has sides like:

Mashed potato (S$4)

Hummus (S$4.50)

Truffle hummus (S$5.50)

Details

165A Yung Kuang Road #01-42, Singapore 611165

Opening hours: 3pm to 10pm, daily

Top image from Big Boy Franks and @halal.goods.do.good Instagram page.