Back

Jurong HDB eatery has burgers, chilli hotdogs & more from S$7

Western food in the west.

Fasiha Nazren | March 12, 2021, 04:09 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 13 June 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

If you happen to be in the west side of Singapore, here's something you might want to try.

Located at the void deck of an HDB flat in Taman Jurong, Big Boy Franks is a Muslim-owned eatery that serves western fare including burgers and hotdogs.

Here's a look at some of their offerings:

Burgers

The Big Boy Beefy Bap (S$7) is essentially a burger with a single beef patty made from scratch, cheddar cheese, signature sauce and lettuce sandwiched between two toasted buns.

If one patty isn't enough, there is the Double Big Boy Beefy Bap (S$10) which comes with two beefy patties.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by 𝙃𝙖𝙡𝙖𝙡 𝙂𝙤𝙤𝙙𝙨 for 𝙂𝙤𝙤𝙙 causes (@halal.goods.do.good)

There is also the chicken version called the Big Boy Chicky Bap (S$7), which is made using chicken chops and black pepper sauce.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Big Boy Franks (@bigboyfranks.sg)

Hot Dogs

Alternatively, one can also get one of Big Boy Franks' hot dogs.

The Just a Big Boy (S$7) is a jumbo chicken hot dog in a hotdog bun served with your choice of sauces.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Big Boy Franks (@bigboyfranks.sg)

There's also the Chicky Big Boy (S$9), a jumbo chicken hot dog wedged in between a hot dog buna and topped with homemade chilli chicken stew and cheese.

Photo from Big Boy Franks's website.

You can also make it extra sloppy by adding on some extra Chilli Beef Stew (S$2.50) or Chilli Chicken Stew (S$2.50).

Photo from Big Boy Franks' website.

Apart from burgers and hot dogs, Big Boy Franks has sides like:

  • Mashed potato (S$4)

  • Hummus (S$4.50)

  • Truffle hummus (S$5.50)

Details

165A Yung Kuang Road #01-42, Singapore 611165

Opening hours: 3pm to 10pm, daily

Top image from Big Boy Franks and @halal.goods.do.good Instagram page.

S'pore recalls eggs from M'sia farm due to Salmonella

Eggs can still be eaten, but they have to be cooked thoroughly.

March 13, 2021, 02:57 AM

MCCY investigating versions of 'Count on Me, S'pore' circulating online for potential IP infringement

A number of the videos appear to have been taken down, possibly in response to the strong reaction from Singaporeans.

March 12, 2021, 11:31 PM

1 unlinked case in community in S’pore is Indian national IT engineer at Deutsche Bank

Today's update in full.

March 12, 2021, 10:26 PM

Pastel pink floral-themed cafe in S'pore selling dessert & bubble tea moves to bigger location

Pretty.

March 12, 2021, 06:38 PM

S$68 body massage, facial or personal training at ladies-only luxury wellness club in Somerset till Mar. 31, 2021

60-minute pilates also available at S$88.

March 12, 2021, 06:14 PM

Woman allegedly receives fridge for free but says it’s ‘very small’, ends up flipping it for $60

Oh dear.

March 12, 2021, 05:56 PM

Ong Ye Kung: Travel corridors for vaccinated passengers a possibility in 2nd half of 2021

Hope.

March 12, 2021, 05:55 PM

Mark Lee recalls kissing scene with Fann Wong, 'shocked' that she took the initiative & grabbed his face

Great memories.

March 12, 2021, 05:31 PM

24-hour cafe & bistro near Rochor MRT serves decadent waffles, Ferris wheel shots & ribeye steaks

Everything from breakfast to post-dinner drinks and supper.

March 12, 2021, 04:35 PM

10 new cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Mar. 12, 1 community case

Further updates will be shared later tonight.

March 12, 2021, 03:47 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.