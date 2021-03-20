Back

Biden loses footing 3 times while boarding Air Force One, White House says he's '100% fine'

The White House noted that it had been very windy.

Lean Jinghui | March 20, 2021, 09:57 PM

U.S. President Joe Biden drew concern from many after he stumbled not once, but thrice while walking up the stairs to board Air Force One.

As he climbed the plane's steps, he initially appeared to trip, then get up, only to trip a second time. The third time he fell over, he was seen straightening his pants slightly before continuing on his way.

He subsequently made the remainder of his journey without a hitch, even turning to give a crisp salute at the top of the steps before entering the aircraft.

"100 per cent fine"

According to CNN, White House principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre assured the public that Biden was "100 per cent fine" following the misstep.

To reporters riding along on the plane to Atlanta, Jean-Pierre explained, "It's pretty windy outside, it's very windy. I almost fell coming up the steps myself. He is doing 100 per cent fine."

White House communications director also noted that Biden did not need further medical attention.

According to Newsweek, Biden had been boarding the plane to head to Atlanta, where he is scheduled to meet with community leaders about Tuesday's shooting spree that left eight people dead.

Twitter responds

Many Twitter users responded with a firestorm of new memes following the incident.

Some joked that Biden had simply been sidestepping Stephen Curry.

Another user even tweeted that Biden had been battling manga character Sasuke Uchiha.

Top image by Eric Baradat for AFP via Getty Images.

