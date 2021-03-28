5 males, aged 14-19, arrested for Bedok fight involving over 10 people

Five male teenagers aged between 14 and 19 have been arrested for their suspected involvement in a case of unlawful assembly and voluntarily causing hurt.

Another six persons, comprising four men aged between 24 and 37, and two female youths aged 16 and 17, are being investigated for voluntarily causing hurt.

Police received multiple calls about the fight

On Mar. 22 at about 11:45pm, the police received multiple calls about a fight involving more than 10 people in the vicinity of Blk 542 Bedok North Street 3.

Officers from Bedok Police Division then established the identity of the 11 persons allegedly involved and brought them back for investigations.

The offence of being a member of an unlawful assembly carries an imprisonment term of up to two years, a fine, or both.

Those found guilty of voluntarily causing hurt are also liable to an imprisonment term of up to two years, a fine of up to S$5,000, or both.

Police investigations are ongoing.

