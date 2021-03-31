Man arrested for attack on elderly Asian-American woman, previously convicted of murdering his mother

A case of violence towards an elderly Asian woman in New York City was reported on Monday, Mar. 29, with a video allegedly of the incident gaining traction on Twitter.

Man kicked elderly woman three times in the head before walking off

In the footage, a man was seen kicking a woman, causing her to fall to the ground.

He then kicked her three times in the head, while she was still lying on the ground, before walking off.

NYPD says 65-year-old Asian American woman was walking to church this morning when suspect assaulted her and said “f*** you, you don’t belong here.” Happened in front of 360 W. 43rd St. 11:40am. Sources say building security guard not only failed to render her aid... 1/2 pic.twitter.com/ZLtQEHHJci — CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) March 30, 2021

The New York Police Department (NYPD) said the victim was a 65-year-old Asian-American woman who was on her way to church, according to CeFaan Kim, a reporter with ABC7 New York.

The suspect allegedly said to the woman, "F**k you, you don't belong here."

Arrested by authorities

The man has been arrested by the authorities on Mar. 31, after the New York Hate Crimes task force launched investigations.

Thanks to assistance from the public and excellent investigative work by @NYPDHateCrimes Detectives, the individual wanted for Monday’s assault of a 65 year-old Asian female, at 360 West 43rd St, was arrested and charged with Felony Assault as a Hate Crime. pic.twitter.com/ZQRVGZEAb2 — NYPD Hate Crimes (@NYPDHateCrimes) March 31, 2021

Convicted of murdering his mother in 2002

According to NBC New York, the identified suspect, Brandon Elliot, is a 38-year-old man who is on lifetime parole after he was released from prison in 2019.

He was convicted of murdering his own mother back in 2002, according to the report.

The 65-year-old victim was discharged from the hospital on Mar. 30 after being treated for serious injuries, a hospital spokesperson said.

Authorities chastised bystanders for doing nothing while the victim was being attacked by Elliot.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio added that it was "absolutely unacceptable" that witnesses did not intervene, and called the attack "absolutely disgusting and outrageous".

"I don’t care who you are, I don’t care what you do, you’ve got to help your fellow New Yorker," de Blasio said.

A number of high-profile incidents of violence and discrimination against Asian-Americans and Asians living in the U.S. have led to a public movement to call on elected officials and others to address the problem.

Top image via CeFaan Kim/Twitter, NYPD Hate Crimes/Twitter