S$1 apple pie & chocolate pie at McDonald's from March 12 to 14

Here's some good news for pie lovers.

From March 12 to 14, McDonald's Singapore is offering the following pies for just S$1.

Chocolate pie (U.P. From S$1.50)

The all-time favourite chocolate pie has a crisp crust filled with molten chocolate.

It is available only for a limited time.

Apple pie (U.P. S$1.20)

McDonald's apple pie has a flaky crispy bubbly crust filled with apples and a hint of cinnamon.

This offer is available at McDonald's outlets in Singapore but is not available on all delivery platforms.

Terms and conditions apply.

Top image from McDonald's Singapore and @myunc_ on Instagram.