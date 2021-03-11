Back

S$1 apple pie & chocolate pie at McDonald's from March 12 to 14

Happy Pi Day.

Fasiha Nazren | March 11, 2021, 02:43 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 13 June 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Here's some good news for pie lovers.

From March 12 to 14, McDonald's Singapore is offering the following pies for just S$1.

Chocolate pie (U.P. From S$1.50)

Photo from McDonald's Singapore.

The all-time favourite chocolate pie has a crisp crust filled with molten chocolate.

It is available only for a limited time.

Apple pie (U.P. S$1.20)

Photo from McDonald's Singapore.

McDonald's apple pie has a flaky crispy bubbly crust filled with apples and a hint of cinnamon.

This offer is available at McDonald's outlets in Singapore but is not available on all delivery platforms.

Terms and conditions apply.

Top image from McDonald's Singapore and @myunc_ on Instagram.

    Container ships facing longer wait times at S'pore port due to surge in vessel calls & container volumes

    However, Singapore still appears to be coping better than other ports in the world.

    March 11, 2021, 02:23 PM

    China trumpets popular narrative that 'the East is rising & the West is declining'

    China has succeeded in controlling the Covid-19 pandemic is the common message.

    March 11, 2021, 02:15 PM

    Plant-based chicken thigh, certified as 'healthier choice', available at 11 restaurant brands in S'pore from Mar. 18

    Chicken-thigh alternative that does not contain cholesterol, sugars, and trans-fat.

    March 11, 2021, 01:55 PM

    Syed Saddiq is serving SHN in S'pore, wants your local food recommendations

    Some suggested food from Johor instead.

    March 11, 2021, 01:48 PM

    Japanese artist puts up 30 cat standees at Malay Heritage Centre open to public from Mar. 16

    Called 'Paw-verbs', a play on 'proverbs'.

    March 11, 2021, 01:09 PM

    Man, 64, still searching for his wife who went missing during Japan's 2011 tsunami

    He wishes to bring her home one day.

    March 11, 2021, 01:02 PM

    Driver brakes hard to avoid running over 2 children dashing across road in Tampines

    Braked in time.

    March 11, 2021, 12:57 PM

    Bling Empire's Kelly Mi Li & Andrew Gray announce split after 5½ years

    Coordinated announcement.

    March 11, 2021, 12:46 PM

    Woman in S'pore handed over S$1 million in cash to scammers impersonating China officials

    A 66-year-old man was arrested for his suspected involvement in the scam.

    March 11, 2021, 12:20 PM

    Winnie the Pooh & friends blind boxes available at Miniso S'pore from Mar. 19, 2021

    Try your luck.

    March 11, 2021, 12:04 PM

    About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

    Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.