S$1 apple pie & chocolate pie at McDonald's from March 12 to 14

Here's some good news for pie lovers.
From March 12 to 14, McDonald's Singapore is offering the following pies for just S$1.
Chocolate pie (U.P. From S$1.50)
The all-time favourite chocolate pie has a crisp crust filled with molten chocolate.
It is available only for a limited time.
Apple pie (U.P. S$1.20)
McDonald's apple pie has a flaky crispy bubbly crust filled with apples and a hint of cinnamon.
This offer is available at McDonald's outlets in Singapore but is not available on all delivery platforms.
Terms and conditions apply.
Top image from McDonald's Singapore and @myunc_ on Instagram.
