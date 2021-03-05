Back

Woman, 48, dies after fire breaks out in Ang Mo Kio HDB unit with 'heaps of items'

30 persons from the affected block had self-evacuated.

Fasiha Nazren | March 05, 2021, 12:03 PM

Editor's note on Mar. 5, 12:40pm: This article has been updated with a statement by the police. They confirmed that a 48-year-old woman has died from her injuries.

A fire broke out in a unit on the 11th floor of block 456 Ang Mo Kio Ave 10 on the morning of Mar. 5.

According to a Facebook post by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), the SCDF firefighters were wearing breathing apparatus sets and had to conduct forced entry to gain access into the unit.

Man trapped in kitchen toilet

They managed to rescue a 20-year-old man who was trapped in the kitchen toilet.

The kitchen where firefighters rescued the man from the toilet. Photo from SCDF's Facebook page.

A 48-year-old woman was also found unconscious in a bedroom and was brought out to safety.

The room where the unconscious woman was rescued from. Photo from SCDF's Facebook page.

SCDF responders had to perform CPR on her as she had no pulse and was not breathing.

Both casualties were conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Speaking to Mothership, the police updated that the woman subsequently died from her injuries.

The police added that based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play.

Investigations into the unnatural death are ongoing.

Here's the statement in full:

"On 5 March 2021 at 6.08am, the Police were alerted to a fire at Block 456 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10. A 20-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman were unconscious when conveyed to the hospital, where the woman subsequently died from her injuries. Based on preliminary investigations, the Police do not suspect foul play and investigations into the unnatural death are ongoing."

Prior to the SCDF's arrival, about 30 persons from the affected block had self-evacuated.

Rescue efforts impeded by "heaps of items"

SCDF shared that the living room was engulfed by the fire due to the vast accumulation of combustible items within the affected unit.

Due to the "heaps of items" in the house, SCDF also said this "severely impeded" their movement.

Photo from SCDF Singapore's Facebook page.

"Excessive accumulation of combustible items within a unit can block escape paths and hinder firefighting efforts. Residents are urged not to accumulate combustible items such as newspapers, furniture, and clothes within their units as these can fuel a fire causing serious damage and may even be life threatening."

Investigations into the cause of the fire are still ongoing.

You can find the full Facebook post here.

Top image from SCDF.

