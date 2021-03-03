2 new locally transmitted cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Mar. 3, 2021

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed additional 23 cases of Covid-19 in Singapore as of 12pm on Wednesday (Mar. 3).

This brings the total number of cases to 59,979.

There are two new cases of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection.

There are no new cases in the dormitories.

21 cases announced today are imported, and all were placed on Stay-Home Notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

Daily cases in past week

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:

Feb. 25: 10

Feb. 26: 13

Feb. 27: 12

Feb. 28: 11

Mar. 1: 12

Mar. 2: 8

Mar. 3: 23

Top image by Zheng Zhangxin