Club Mao ordered to close for 30 days after allowing staff to host customers at different tables

Nine food & beverage (F&B) premises have been penalised after being found breaching Covid-19 safe management measures (SMMs).

These breaches were discovered during regular checks on F&B premises, malls, and other public spaces by government agencies.

Six businesses were ordered to close, while three were issued composition fines, according to a press release by the Ministry of Sustainability and Environment (MSE) on Monday (Mar. 29).

6 F&B businesses ordered to close

Six F&B premises were ordered to close, for the following reasons:

Allowing staff to host groups of customers at different tables

Club Mao by Barcode (#03-04/05 Oriental Plaza) failed to minimise physical interactions between staff and customers, by allowing staff to host groups of customers at different tables on Mar. 19.

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) issued an order requiring the operator to close for 30 days from Mar. 20 to Apr. 18.

Club Mao was previously ordered to close on Dec. 12, 2020 under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act 2020.

Three customers at Club Mao by Barcode were also issued composition fines of S$300 each for allegedly failing to keep a one metre distance from others when mingling with customers from another group.

Further investigations are ongoing for the alleged breaches of SMMs at the establishment.

Club Bubbery Pte. Ltd (#04-01 Oriental Plaza), operating under the business name Club Nexus KTV, failed to minimise physical interactions between staff and customers by allowing staff to host groups of customers across different tables on Mar. 19.

STB issued an order requiring the operator to close for 10 days from Mar. 20 to Mar. 29.

Allowing customers to consume alcohol after 10:30pm

De Luxy (#05-17 Bugis Cube) allowed customers to consume alcohol after 10:30pm on Feb. 24. The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) issued an order requiring the operator to close for 10 days from Mar. 21 to Mar. 30.

Kiss Bistro (79A Boat Quay), SK Karaoke Pub (279 Joo Chiat), and Steamov Restaurant (367 Beach Road) were all found to have allowed customers to consume alcohol after 10:30pm on Mar. 19.

URA issued an order requiring the operators of the respective businesses to close for 10 days from Mar. 21 to Mar. 30.

3 premises fined

Three pubs and restaurants were also fined for breaching SMMs.

Destiny Japanese KTV Pub Pte Ltd (#04-20/22 Cuppage Plaza) was issued a composition fine of S$2,000 for providing games for customers to play on Mar. 20.

Under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020, F&B establishments are not allowed to provide games if they are not also an amusement centre.

The establishment was previously issued a composition fine for a breach of SMMs.

Chinatown Seafood Restaurant, also known as Ba Dao Guan (2/4 Trengganu Street), was issued a composition fine of S$2,000 for failing to minimise interaction between staff and customers respectively on Mar. 20.

The establishment was previously issued a composition fine for a breach of SMMs.

Alankar Restaurant (98 Dunlop Street) was issued a composition fine of S$1,000 for seating different groups of customers less than one metre apart on Mar. 24.

"Even with our vaccination programme underway, and the resumption of more activities, the risks of Covid-19 community transmission remains," said the MSE press release.

"We urge all members of the public and F&B operators to remain vigilant and to continue adhering to SMMs, even for those who are vaccinated against Covid-19."

Top photo via Instagram / icemomotea.