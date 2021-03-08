Back

8 people evacuated from Tampines HDB block after frying nuggets spark fire

There were no reported injuries.

Andrew Koay | March 07, 2021, 11:55 AM

A pair of siblings recently learned the hard way that things can get hot in the kitchen.

The Mar. 5 incident took place at the Block 813 Tampines Street 81 home of a brother and sister, according to Shin Min Daily News.

With their parents out of the home, the brother was frying up some chicken nuggets for his sister and himself.

After a while, the sister— who was inside her room — smelled something burning and decided to investigate.

Shin Min reported that the sister saw the pan on fire and turned off the electric stove.

Together, the siblings smothered the flames with a blanket and items of clothing.

The fire reignites

However, the plastic shelf nearby the stove continued to melt and shortly after the fire reignited.

This time, the siblings had no choice but to evacuate from the unit and alert the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

Image of a burnt pan from the Tampines Fire Image by Shin Min Daily News

Responding to queries from Mothership, the SCDF confirmed they responded to a fire which involved a kitchen stove on the 10th floor.

Along with the siblings, six others from nearby units also self-evacuated prior to SCDF's arrival.

The fire was put out with a dry powder extinguisher.

There were no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Electricity did not cut off when the electric stove was on fire

The sister, who's in her 20s, told Shin Min that the family bought the electric stove around two years ago.

She recalled that the salesman emphasised how an electric stove is safer to use as the electricity will cut off when the stove overheats.

However, she told Shin Min that the power was still on for the electric stove when it was in flames.

She estimated that it will cost a few thousand dollars to refurbish the damaged kitchen.

Top image from by Shin Min Daily News

