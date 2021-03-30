Back

Asian-American woman, 65, assaulted in New York, kicked 3 times in head while on ground

The suspect allegedly said to the woman that she does not belong in New York City.

Sulaiman Daud | March 30, 2021, 12:56 PM

A case of violence towards an elderly Asian woman in New York City was reported on Monday, March 29, with a video allegedly of the incident gaining traction on Twitter.

CeFaan Kim, a reporter with ABC7 New York, tweeted a video that appeared to have been taken from a security camera from inside a building that showed the assault.

Kicked to the ground & three times in head

A woman can be seen walking from right to the left outside the building's doors.

Suddenly, a man appears and kicks the woman, causing her to fall to the ground.

The man then kicks the woman in the head three times while she was still on the ground, before walking off.

A man inside the building, who may have been a security guard, simply closed the door.

The video did not show if he went to lend assistance to the woman on the ground.

According to Kim, the New York Police Department (NYPD) said the victim was a 65-year-old Asian-American woman who was on her way to church.

The suspect allegedly said to the woman, "F**k you, you don't belong here."

The NYPD Hate Crimes task force is investigating the incident, and released a few photos of the suspect along with more information.

A number of high-profile incidents of violence and discrimination against Asian-Americans and Asians living in the U.S. have led to a public movement to call on elected officials and others to address the problem.

