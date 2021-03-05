Back

5 new vending machines in Jurong allow exchange of plastic bottles & cans for rewards

Towards zero waste.

Ashley Tan | March 03, 2021, 02:56 AM

Jurong residents will soon have a convenient way to recycle and get rewards in return.

A total of five Reverse Vending Machines (RVMs) will be deployed at various locations in the west.

It is part of a pilot programme in Jurong by the National Environment Agency (NEA), under waste management provider, Alba W&H Smart City's Public Waste Collection.

Recycle to earn CO2 points

The RVMs accept empty and clean plastic bottles and aluminium cans, and can be used in conjunction with Alba WH's Step Up Sustainability mobile app.

Depositing empty and clean beverage containers into the machine will give the user some points.

The points can then be recorded on the app by scanning a QR code displayed on the machine.

These points, also called CO2 points, represent the amount of CO2 emissions saved with the number of containers recycled.

The points can then be redeemed for various rewards such as Grab reward points or vouchers for energy supplier Ohm and eco-friendly brand Stojo.

A set of 550 Grab reward points can be redeemed by recycling 40 cans or 25 bottles.

Meanwhile, users can get a S$30 Ohm voucher to offset their electricity bill for every 50 cans or 32 bottles deposited.

However, it is not necessary to use the RVMs with the app — the app is only required for those that want to earn CO2 points.

There is no minimum or maximum number of beverage containers that can be recycled with the machine.

Currently, one RVM has already been deployed at Yuhua Food Centre.

The remaining four machines will be progressively rolled out in areas, such as Science Center Singapore and Pioneer Mall by the end of the month.

More RVMs

The pilot programme is an extension of an ongoing programme by NEA and F&N Foods to install more RVMs islandwide.

This will support NEA's implementation of the Deposit Refund Scheme by 2022, where producers finance the return of beverage containers to designated collection points.

Jakob Lambsdorff, CEO of Alba W&H Smart City, added that the programme is in line with the whole-of-government Singapore Green Plan recently introduced during Budget 2021.

Top photo from Jurong Clementi Town Council / FB

