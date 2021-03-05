S'pore PR, 57, charged after allegedly going for a massage while awaiting Covid-19 test results

Three men and two women have been charged in court for allegedly committing Covid-19 related offences.

A man had allegedly failed to self-isolate himself while awaiting the result of his Covid-19 test, exposing others to the risk of Covid-19 infection.

The remaining four had allegedly visited public places despite being issued Medical Certificates (MC) for acute respiratory symptoms, exposing others to the risk of Covid-19 infection.

None of the accused persons has admitted to either the relevant information or charge against him/her.

57-year-old male Singapore Permanent Resident (PR)

On Mar. 20, 2020, 57-year-old Singapore PR Namasivayam Sundar returned to Singapore following a business trip to India, Paris, and Dubai.

He developed a fever on Mar. 21, 2020, and self-medicated.

As his condition did not improve, Sundar consulted a doctor on Mar. 24, 2020, and was referred to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) where he took a Covid-19 test.

Instead of returning home to self-isolate while waiting for his test result, Sundar allegedly travelled to Textile Centre for a one-and-a-half-hour body massage.

Sundar was found to be positive for Covid-19 infection on Mar. 25, 2020.

Sundar was charged in court on Jan. 29, 2021 under Section 21A(1) of the Infectious Diseases Act.

His case was scheduled for further mention on Mar. 12, 2021.

37-year-old female Singaporean

Between Jul. 22, 2020, and Aug. 29, 2020, 37-year-old Singaporean Bawani D/O Murugaiah was issued with five-day MCs on three occasions by different general practitioner clinics.

All of the MCs stated that she was required by law to stay at home throughout the duration of her MC.

The respective periods of her three MCs were as follows:

Jul. 22, 2020 to Jul. 26, 2020 after being diagnosed with upper respiratory tract infection

Aug. 18, 2020 to Aug. 22, 2020 after being diagnosed with prolonged upper respiratory tract infection; and

Aug. 25, 2020 to Aug. 29, 2020 after being diagnosed with upper respiratory tract infection, borderline high blood pressure and swollen lymph node in her neck

While she was on MC during the aforementioned dates, Bawani had allegedly left her home on six days, namely Jul. 23 and 24, and Aug. 19, 20, 21, and 27, to work as a private hire car driver, ferrying passengers in her vehicle.

On Dec. 28, 2020, Bawani was charged in court for five counts under Section 21A(1) of the Infectious Diseases Act and one count under Regulation 3(2) read with Regulation 3(3) of the Infectious Diseases (Covid-19-Stay Orders) Regulations 2020.

She appeared in court again on Feb. 22, 2021, and her case has been scheduled for further mention in court on Mar. 22, 2021.

30-year-old male Singaporean

On Jun. 2, 2020, 30-year-old Singaporean Abdul Rashid Bin Sugianto visited a clinic and was given a five-day MC from Jun. 2 to Jun. 6, 2020 for displaying symptoms of acute upper respiratory tract infection.

The following day, Rashid visited another clinic where he was again diagnosed with acute upper respiratory tract infection with another five-day MC from Jun. 3 to Jun. 7, 2020.

Rashid allegedly left his home on three separate occasions on Jun. 3, 4, and 5 during his period of MC to visit Tampines West Community Centre and Geylang.

Rashid was charged in court on Jan. 6, 2021 for three counts under Section 21A(1) of the Infectious Diseases Act.

He appeared in court again on Feb. 17, 2021, and his case has been scheduled for further Pre-Trial Conference in court on Mar. 11, 2021.

22-year-old female Singapore PR

On Oct. 24, 2020, 22-year-old Singapore PR Ang Siu Yen visited a clinic and was diagnosed with upper respiratory tract infection.

She was given a four-day MC from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2020.

Ang's MC stated that she had acute respiratory infection symptoms and was required by law to stay at home for the duration of the MC.

While she was on MC, Ang had allegedly left home on Oct. 24 and 25 to go to a supermarket in Junction Nine Shopping Mall; Bugis Junction and the Yew Tee area.

Ang is scheduled to be charged in court on Mar. 15, 2021 for two counts under Regulation 3(2) read with Regulation 3(3) of the Infectious Diseases (Covid-19-Stay Orders) Regulations 2020.

20-year-old male Singaporean

On Sep. 16, 2020, 20-year-old Singaporean Foo Suan Rong, Nick visited a polyclinic and was diagnosed with acute respiratory infection.

He was given a three-day MC from Sep. 16 to Sep. 18, 2020.

Foo's MC stated that he had acute respiratory tract infection and was required by law to stay at home for the duration of the MC.

After his visit to the polyclinic, Foo allegedly went to ION Orchard, Orchard Central, Bugis MRT station, and Admiralty MRT station instead of returning home.

On Sep. 17, 2020, Foo had allegedly left home to go to Woodlands and Somerset area.

Foo is scheduled to be charged in court on Mar. 15, 2021, for one count under Section 21A(1) of the Infectious Diseases Act and one count under Regulation 3(2) read with Regulation 3(3) of the Infectious Diseases (Covid-19 Stay Orders) Regulations 2020.

Covid-19 offences

Any person convicted of an offence under the Infectious Diseases Act, or Stay Orders Regulations is liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding $10,000 or up to six months’ imprisonment, or both.

