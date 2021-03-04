Back

S'pore to have 300ha of parks by end-2026, 50% more land set aside for nature parks

Efforts to strengthen Singapore's ecological connectivity will continue.

Zhangxin Zheng | March 04, 2021, 12:49 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

As part of the ministry's commitment to Singapore's Green Plan, Minister for National Development Desmond Lee said that the Ministry of National Development (MND) will be making a big push on three fronts, which include continuing its efforts to turn Singapore into a City in Nature.

300ha of new and enhanced parks by 2026

The ministry will add 130 hectares of new parks and enhance about 170 hectares of existing parks over the next six years, as part of its move to green urban areas.

In total, Singaporeans can look forward to 300 hectares of such parks by end-2026. This is almost four times the size of the Singapore Botanic Gardens.

Part of the efforts to green urban areas also includes expanding the nature park network by setting aside 50 per cent more land for nature parks.

By 2030, Singapore will have 200 hectares of new nature parks.

On top of that, the Park Connector Network will be expanded and will hit 500km of Park Connectors by 2030. The ministry will also develop new recreational routes across the island.

Enhancing ecological connectivity

Besides serving as spaces for Singaporeans to enjoy recreational activities, these nature parks are also buffers to protect nature reserves, and provide more habitats for native flora and fauna to thrive.

In response to Member of Parliament Nadia Samdin and Nominated Member of Parliament Koh Lian Pin, Lee said that the ministry recognises the importance of improving ecological connectivity between natural spaces.

Efforts to strengthen Singapore's ecological connectivity are ongoing, which led to retaining forests at the future Bukit Batok Hillside Nature Park and Bukit Batok Central Nature Park, as well as designating Sisters' Island as a Marine Park.

A more comprehensive picture of the island-wide ecosystem and connectivity of green and blue spaces will be developed so that it can better guide future land-use planning.

Given Singapore's land constraints, the national development minister said that Singapore will not be able to keep every vacant vegetated land undeveloped, as the government will have to meet different needs, ranging from industry and food production to more public housing for Singapore families.

However, Lee assured that members of the public and the nature community will be engaged in the planning process at suitable platforms.

Besides the roadmap towards a City in Nature, Singapore will also ramp up efforts to make buildings, towns and districts more sustainable through an Energy Reset and drive research and development in urban sustainability.

"Sustainability is a marathon which we cannot run alone, and we must be in it for the long haul," Lee said.

Top image via NParks/FB

S'pore Food Agency to introduce new bill to enhance food safety & security

To better manage evolving agri-food landscape in Singapore.

March 04, 2021, 04:47 PM

Bald mynah in S'pore looks like a mini vulture or recruit on first book out from Tekong

It's actually a pretty common occurrence.

March 04, 2021, 04:43 PM

Mos Burger outlet at One Fullerton offers waterfront view & exclusive menu items

I like the view.

March 04, 2021, 03:52 PM

Kids play for free with every paying adult at 7 Sentosa attractions now till Mar. 31, 2021

Where to tire your kids out this month.

March 04, 2021, 03:51 PM

MOE to enhance sustainability education in curriculum, 4 schools to pilot sustainability features & concepts

The ministry also aims for a two-thirds reduction of net carbon emissions by 2030.

March 04, 2021, 03:46 PM

19 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on March 4, 2021, including 1 in the community

Further updates in the evening.

March 04, 2021, 03:36 PM

At least 38 people dead from Myanmar's 'bloodiest' day of crackdown on Mar. 3: United Nations

More than 1,200 people have been detained, with many families still not knowing where their loved ones are.

March 04, 2021, 03:27 PM

More than 2,000 S'pore staff to be trained from Mar. 2021 for environmental sanitation regime

The regime will be implemented progressively from July 2021.

March 04, 2021, 02:21 PM

Chemical recycling to treat plastic waste in S'pore 'technically feasible': NEA study

A study on the feasibility of chemical recycling to treat plastic waste in Singapore was done

March 04, 2021, 02:18 PM

Show Luo disguises as street cleaner to eavesdrop on public's opinion of him in YouTube comeback

Lurking in the background.

March 04, 2021, 02:02 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.