Girl, 16, missing for more than 10 days since Feb. 26, last seen in Bukit Panjang

The Singapore Police Force has issued an appeal for a missing person.

Jolin Ho May Ying, 16, has been missing for more than 10 days since Feb. 26.

She was last seen at night at around 8:30pm on Feb. 26, in the vicinity of 633A Senja Road at Bukit Panjang.

On Mar. 3, the police issued an appeal on Twitter for information regarding the girl.

According to the tweet, the girl was wearing a silky blue top and black long pants.

#sgpoliceappeal 16-year-old girl missing since 26/02/2021 at 2031hrs. Last seen at Blk 633A Senja Road, wearing silky blue top and black long pants. If found, please call 999. pic.twitter.com/rsRgVGOHVV — SingaporePoliceForce (@SingaporePolice) March 3, 2021

Those with information on the girl should contact the police at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness. All information will be kept strictly confidential.

Top image via Singapore Police Force