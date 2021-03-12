100 people evacuated from Chinatown Point after fire breaks out at luxury shop

A fire broke out in a retail shop at Chinatown Point's Level 1 on Friday morning (Mar. 12).

The incident happened inside a shop called Luxury City that sells luxury bags and accessories.

Here's a video showing the fire in the shop:

A voice could be heard in the video expressing concerns if the glass window would break as the fire grew bigger.

A security guard could be seen checking out the situation.

100 evacuated and 1 person sent to hospital

According to a statement from Chinatown Point, the spokesperson of Perennial (Singapore) Retail Management Pte Ltd, who manages Chinatown Point, said that the fire had triggered the fire alarm in the shop at around 10:15am.

In response to Mothership's query, SCDF said that they were alerted to the fire at about 10:25am.

Preliminary investigations showed that the fire was of electrical origin.

The fire involved a signboard in the shop. Fortunately, the fire was extinguished by the sprinkler system prior to SCDF's arrival.

A total of about 100 people, including shoppers and tenants of the retail mall, as well as the tenants of the office block located above the retail mall, were evacuated from the building.

A person was conveyed to Singapore General Hospital for smoke inhalation, SCDF said.

The fire has been put out, and Chinatown Point is working closely with the Singapore Civil Defence Force and Singapore Police Force.

Resumed operations after 2 hours

Chinatown Point updated on their Facebook at around 2pm on the same day that the mall is safe to resume operations.

They have also apologised for any inconvenience caused.

