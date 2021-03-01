1-for-1 tickets to S'pore Zoo, River Safari, Night Safari & Jurong Bird Park for S'pore residents from Mar. 3-7

Wildlife Reserves Singapore has launched a one-for-one promotion for all local residents visiting its wildlife parks from Mar. 3 to 7, 2021.

The promotion is valid for admission to Jurong Bird Park, Night Safari, River Safari and Singapore Zoo.

The tickets purchased under this promotion can be used for same park and same day admission from Mar. 3 to 31.

Do note that the Singapore Zoo and Jurong Bird Park admission tickets exclude tram rides, which are payable separately based on prevailing tram ride rates.

River Safari admission tickets also exclude the Amazon River Quest boat rides.

Details

To enjoy this promotion, do note that you would have to purchase your tickets online from Mar. 3 to 7, 2021.

Singaporeans, permanent residents, employment pass holders, dependent pass and long-term visit pass holders will be able to enjoy this promotion.

Tickets purchased can be in any combination of adult or child tickets. For example, guests can purchase two adult tickets or one adult and one child ticket, or two child tickets.

The price will be based on the higher-priced ticket, and guests can purchase a maximum of four tickets per transaction.

SingapoRediscovers Vouchers are applicable for this promotion.

View the full terms and conditions here or purchase your tickets here.

