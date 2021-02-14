S'pore Zouk otter couple getting frisky in video posted on Valentine's Day

It's that time of year again — Valentine's Day — where couples set aside their differences and reignite their love.

And for the well-known Zouk otters, they're not being shy about showing some tender love and care with one another.

Otters getting cuddly

Otter community Facebook page Ottercity shared a video on Valentine's Day of two otters embracing, squeaking, grooming, and nuzzling one another while a cover of the classic song Love is All Around played in the background.

"Zouk dad shows his sweet moves 😘 Happy Valentine's Day!", the post read.

Here are some of their sweet moments from the 24-second:

You can watch the full video here:

Here's what else the Zouk otter dad has been up to recently:

Top photos via Facebook / Ottercity.