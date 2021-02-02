'New World'-themed restaurant in Clarke Quay inspired by 60s S'pore has S$10 mains

Readers of a certain vintage might recall New World Amusement Park (新世界), the first of three entertainment bazaars in the 60s that encompassed everything from hawker stalls to amusement rides and even risqué shows.

Paying homepage to the era is Yum Sing!, a new restaurant in Clarke Quay that serves up local food in throwback settings.

The man behind the concept is Fong Chi Chung — Putien's CEO and Founder.

Vibes

Textures of recycled timber panels, old-fashioned window grills with fluted glass, lacquered shop signages, and advertisement boards are curated for its interiors.

The materials are paired with gaudy neon lights to evoke the taste of nostalgia even before the dishes arrive.

Horses hanging from the ceiling are always a nice touch, we suppose.

There's also a retail boutique with F&B products:

Look out for local brands like Kele, Pin tea, and Old Seng Choong.

Lo Hei all year round

You'll find a good variety of local fare here, such as Hainanese chicken rice, char kway teow, Hokkien mee, coffee pork ribs, oyster omelette, and chilli crab.

Single portion dishes (laksa, nasi lemak, and bak kut teh etc.) are quite decently priced for a restaurant in town area, at S$10 each.

Sharing dishes, such as carrot cake, satay, sambal sotong, and beef cubes, range from S$8 - S$12.

When the pandemic is finally over, dinners can also lo hei as the rainbow yusheng is available whole year round at S$6.80/pax.

Get your buzz on with a selection of alcoholic beverages:

Details

Address: Block B, #01-06/07, Clarke Quay, 3 River Valley Road, Singapore 179021

Opening Hours: Mondays to Sundays, 4pm – 10:30pm

Top image via Yum Sing!