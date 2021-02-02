Back

'New World'-themed restaurant in Clarke Quay inspired by 60s S'pore has S$10 mains

By the founder of Putien.

Mandy How | February 02, 2021, 06:39 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Readers of a certain vintage might recall New World Amusement Park (新世界), the first of three entertainment bazaars in the 60s that encompassed everything from hawker stalls to amusement rides and even risqué shows.

Paying homepage to the era is Yum Sing!, a new restaurant in Clarke Quay that serves up local food in throwback settings.

The man behind the concept is Fong Chi Chung — Putien's CEO and Founder. 

Photo via Yum Sing!

Vibes

Textures of recycled timber panels, old-fashioned window grills with fluted glass, lacquered shop signages, and advertisement boards are curated for its interiors. 

The materials are paired with gaudy neon lights to evoke the taste of nostalgia even before the dishes arrive.

Photo via Yum Sing!

Photo via Yum Sing!

Horses hanging from the ceiling are always a nice touch, we suppose.

The merry-go-round is the dining hall's centrepiece. Photo via Yum Sing!

Photo via Yum Sing!

Photo via Yum Sing!

There's also a retail boutique with F&B products:

Photo via Yum Sing!

Look out for local brands like Kele, Pin tea, and Old Seng Choong.

Photo via Yum Sing!

Lo Hei all year round

You'll find a good variety of local fare here, such as Hainanese chicken rice, char kway teow, Hokkien mee, coffee pork ribs, oyster omelette, and chilli crab.

Single portion dishes (laksa, nasi lemak, and bak kut teh etc.) are quite decently priced for a restaurant in town area, at S$10 each.

Photo via Yum Sing!

Photo via Yum Sing!

Sharing dishes, such as carrot cake, satay, sambal sotong, and beef cubes, range from S$8 - S$12.

When the pandemic is finally over, dinners can also lo hei as the rainbow yusheng is available whole year round at S$6.80/pax.

Image via Yum Sing!

Get your buzz on with a selection of alcoholic beverages:

Image via Yum Sing!

Details

Address: Block B, #01-06/07, Clarke Quay, 3 River Valley Road, Singapore 179021

Opening Hours: Mondays to Sundays, 4pm – 10:30pm

Top image via Yum Sing!

Terence Cao, 53, to be charged for breaching Covid-19 rule in Oct. 2020 gathering

He has apologised.

February 02, 2021, 06:16 PM

Flat owners of both upper & lower units responsible for repairing HDB ceiling leaks: Faishal Ibrahim

HDB will offer assistance amounting to half the costs of repair.

February 02, 2021, 06:12 PM

S'pore community cat chasing birds along road hit by car, writhes in pain & dies in front of fellow cat

The second cat stood beside and looked on at its fallen friend.

February 02, 2021, 06:05 PM

As someone who ‘jiak kentang’, I am more Chinese S’porean than Chinese. Here’s why.

‘Jiak kentang’ is Hokkien and Malay for ‘eat potatoes’, and refers to those who are more ‘westernised’ in their habits and preferences.

February 02, 2021, 05:59 PM

LTA takes action against car with loud daily 'boom boom boom' noises for 'exhaust related offence'

Complaint made.

February 02, 2021, 05:49 PM

'Placing people in the centre' among 3 principles Leon Perera proposes to guide S'pore's green recovery

Addressing inequalities, having greater transparency and longer-term plans for a green future, were some of the points he brought up.

February 02, 2021, 05:28 PM

M'sia extends MCO 2.0 till Feb. 18, 2021 due to rising number of Covid-19 cases

Extended by two weeks.

February 02, 2021, 05:13 PM

Covid-19 PCR test kits sold via vending machine in Tokyo for S$45

Convenient.

February 02, 2021, 05:05 PM

Raya & The Last Dragon, The Mandalorian, WandaVision & more: What to expect from Disney+ S'pore from Feb. 23, 2021

Binge-watch everything.

February 02, 2021, 04:41 PM

Wagyu beef marbling red packet design on sale in S'pore to really get into Year of the Ox

When you so into Year of the Ox you want a piece of it.

February 02, 2021, 04:28 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.