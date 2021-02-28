Heritage chicken rice store Yet Con has quietly closed down at Purvis St in 2020

vvg=jvcDigging into a plate of Hainanese chicken rice is a beloved Singaporean experience.

Sadly, one of the heritage names in the business, Yet Con (逸群海南鸡饭店), is no longer operating.

The eatery's store is shuttered, and its Google status is marked as "permanently closed".

First stopped operations in 2020

According to Zaobao, the Hainanese chicken rice store, which is located along Purvis Street, initially stopped its operations temporarily in August 2020.

Reasons cited included the demise of its "chef-in-charge" at the end of 2019, as well as the Covid-19 pandemic, which put off many patrons from dining in.

When reporters from Shinmin Daily News visited the store last year, its doors appeared to be locked, although the tables and chairs, as well as its chicken rice stall, were still displayed.

A brief survey with neighbouring stores suggested that while Yet Con had initially continued to operate during the circuit breaker, it eventually closed its doors due to poor business.

It was also rumoured that the Hainanese chicken rice store had been facing issues with finding a successor, and had been in discussion with stakeholders about its future, which remained unclear.

Yet Con has been around since 1940, which means that it has an 80-year history as of 2020.

However, it was hinted in media reports that there is a possibility of the store reopening, although no specifics were given.

Top image via JapanSingapore Facebook