Back

Polka dot artist Yayoi Kusama holds free monochrome-themed exhibition in S'pore till Mar. 6, 2021

No polka dots this time, but stainless steel.

Fasiha Nazren | February 12, 2021, 12:45 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

In 2017, Singaporeans flocked the National Gallery to witness Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama's colourful art exhibition, "Yayoi Kusama: Life is the Heart of a Rainbow".

This year, another solo exhibition by Kusama is being held in Singapore.

Monochrome-themed

"Recent Paintings" is her first solo exhibition in Singapore since 2017's "Life is the Heart of a Rainbow".

However, unlike the colourful exhibition in 2017, the "Yayoi Kusama: Recent Paintings" exhibition will feature:

  • 15 monochrome paintings from her "My Eternal Soul" series made in 2019 to 2020.

  • "Clouds", a sculpture installation from 2019 which features mirror-finished stainless steel forms.

Here's a quick preview of this exhibition:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ota Fine Arts (@otafinearts)

Photo from @jootingpoh on Instagram.

Photo from @jootingpoh on Instagram.

Photo from @jootingpoh on Instagram.

Photo from @l_apple on Instagram.

Free entry

All the works in this exhibition are shown for the first time in Southeast Asia.

Running till Mar. 6, 2021, there is also free entry to this special exhibition.

One can also experience the exhibition via the online viewing room here.

Details

Ota Fine Arts, Gillman Barracks 7 Lock Road Singapore 108935

Opening hours: Tuesdays to Saturdays: 11am to 7pm, Sundays: 11am to 6pm. Closed on Mondays and public holidays.

Top image from @l_apple and @jootingpoh on Instagram.

18 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Feb. 12, 2 in the community

More updates tonight.

February 12, 2021, 03:37 PM

Popular Japanese chain Sukiya's first S'pore outlet opens at Suntec City on Feb. 17, get beef bowls from S$4.20

Moooooo.

February 12, 2021, 03:09 PM

S'pore hedged its bets & ordered vaccines from multiple suppliers in case of delays: PM Lee

PM Lee acknowledged the psychological cost of the loss of social interaction.

February 12, 2021, 02:57 PM

China bans BBC World News, a week after CGTN's license in UK was revoked

A spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry said the BBC's reports were not "true and impartial".

February 12, 2021, 12:06 PM

Coffee Bean S'pore launches limited edition Winnie the Pooh drinkware from Feb. 12

Cute.

February 12, 2021, 11:41 AM

Hooi Kee Eating House at S'pore Shopping Centre suspends operations after 2 customers get typhoid fever

With effect from Feb. 11.

February 12, 2021, 10:38 AM

65 cat lovers in S'pore donate S$4,451 to give out as surprise CNY angbaos to 18 cat feeders, surpass initial S$500 target

Community of cat lovers showing their appreciation.

February 12, 2021, 04:14 AM

Chinatown Complex visited 14 times between Jan. 28 & Feb. 10 by infectious Covid-19 case

This evening's update.

February 12, 2021, 12:44 AM

Tampines stabbing: Alleged attacker had repeatedly harassed woman who was his estranged wife

She had filed a personal protection order against him in March 2020.

February 11, 2021, 07:05 PM

Huawei earpieces can be charged with phones, 5-min charge adds 5-hour playtime

Charge on the go.

February 11, 2021, 05:10 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.