Polka dot artist Yayoi Kusama holds free monochrome-themed exhibition in S'pore till Mar. 6, 2021

In 2017, Singaporeans flocked the National Gallery to witness Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama's colourful art exhibition, "Yayoi Kusama: Life is the Heart of a Rainbow".

This year, another solo exhibition by Kusama is being held in Singapore.

Monochrome-themed

"Recent Paintings" is her first solo exhibition in Singapore since 2017's "Life is the Heart of a Rainbow".

However, unlike the colourful exhibition in 2017, the "Yayoi Kusama: Recent Paintings" exhibition will feature:

15 monochrome paintings from her "My Eternal Soul" series made in 2019 to 2020.

"Clouds", a sculpture installation from 2019 which features mirror-finished stainless steel forms.

Here's a quick preview of this exhibition:

Free entry

All the works in this exhibition are shown for the first time in Southeast Asia.

Running till Mar. 6, 2021, there is also free entry to this special exhibition.

One can also experience the exhibition via the online viewing room here.

Details

Ota Fine Arts, Gillman Barracks 7 Lock Road Singapore 108935

Opening hours: Tuesdays to Saturdays: 11am to 7pm, Sundays: 11am to 6pm. Closed on Mondays and public holidays.

Top image from @l_apple and @jootingpoh on Instagram.