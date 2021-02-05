'My secret weapon in life': Ex-Fahrenheit member Wu Chun dedicates post to wife on their 25th anniversary

Former Fahrenheit member Wu Chun had many on Weibo swooning with his heartfelt declaration of love last Sunday (Jan. 31), a day before the couple's 25th anniversary.

"She is the one"

In the Weibo post, Wu wrote:

"Feb. 1 is a very important day for us..25 years ago on this day, we fell in love." "It was love at first sight, and till today, the ups and downs we've experienced together in our relationship remain incredibly precious". "I'm so grateful to have found someone who is my soulmate, the one who is willing to fight with me and pursue a blessed life together."

He also included an old photo of the both of them, adorned with the phrase "Once upon a time in 1996".

So. Incredibly. Sweet.

Married for 16 years

Wu Chun and his wife have been married for 16 years.

However, they only officially held their wedding ceremony last year.

The couple, together with their two kids, made waves with their dreamy wedding ceremony -- complete with cheeky shenanigans and romantic fairytale-themed decor.

Model couple

Following Wu Chun's post, many fans and friends have rushed to wish the pair many more years of blissful marriage.

Taiwanese singer Cindy Yen also left a comment, calling them a "model couple".

"As a 15-year long fan, it gives me the greatest joy to see you happy. Wishing you both to grow old together, and utmost bliss."

"Happy anniversary! Model couple! So blessed! Really too touching! Hope all couples remain together forever and are always blessed!"

In case you haven't gotten enough, here are more adorable shots of the pair:

Sweet.

Top image via Wu Chun's Weibo