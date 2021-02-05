Back

'My secret weapon in life': Ex-Fahrenheit member Wu Chun dedicates post to wife on their 25th anniversary

In love for 25 years.

Lean Jinghui | February 05, 2021, 01:55 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Former Fahrenheit member Wu Chun had many on Weibo swooning with his heartfelt declaration of love last Sunday (Jan. 31), a day before the couple's 25th anniversary. 

"She is the one" 

In the Weibo post, Wu wrote:

"Feb. 1 is a very important day for us..25 years ago on this day, we fell in love."

"It was love at first sight, and till today, the ups and downs we've experienced together in our relationship remain incredibly precious".

"I'm so grateful to have found someone who is my soulmate, the one who is willing to fight with me and pursue a blessed life together."

Photo from Wu Chun | Weibo

He also included an old photo of the both of them, adorned with the phrase "Once upon a time in 1996".

So. Incredibly. Sweet.

Photo from Wu Chun | Weibo

Married for 16 years

Wu Chun and his wife have been married for 16 years. 

However, they only officially held their wedding ceremony last year.

The couple, together with their two kids, made waves with their dreamy wedding ceremony -- complete with cheeky shenanigans and romantic fairytale-themed decor.

Photo from Lin Liying | Weibo.

Photo from Wu Chun | Weibo.

Photo from Lin Liying | Weibo.

Model couple

Following Wu Chun's post, many fans and friends have rushed to wish the pair many more years of blissful marriage.

Taiwanese singer Cindy Yen also left a comment, calling them a "model couple".

Photo via Wu Chun | Weibo

"As a 15-year long fan, it gives me the greatest joy to see you happy. Wishing you both to grow old together, and utmost bliss."

Photo via Weibo.

"Happy anniversary! Model couple! So blessed! Really too touching! Hope all couples remain together forever and are always blessed!"

Photo via Weibo.

In case you haven't gotten enough, here are more adorable shots of the pair:

Image via Wu Chun | Weibo

Image via Wu Chun | Weibo

Sweet.

Related stories

Top image via Wu Chun's Weibo

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.