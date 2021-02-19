S'porean woman who arranged for models, including 16-year-old girl, to provide sexual services jailed 5 months

Farlynda Tan, 38, was found to be procuring models from her modelling and escort business to provide sexual services for customers, including a 16-year-old girl who was hired to service two clients in 2019.

She was sentenced to five months in jail, and a fine of S$920, reported The Straits Times.

Tan pleaded guilty in court on Friday (Feb. 19) to one count of procuring a girl for the purpose of prostitution, and another charge for living in part on the earnings of such prostitution.

Procured models and social escorts through Carousell

According to court documents seen by Mothership, Tan, also known by the names "Elixir Wong" and "Alexa", was the main operator for Elixir Event, a modelling and social escort company which Tan founded.

Using her network of clubs and customers from her modelling days, Tan would help the models and social escorts obtain event assignments, and provide companionship to male customers.

She knew that providing companionship to male customers involved sexual services, which she referred to as "intimacy".

Tan would procure models through advertising on social marketplace platform Carousell.

Victim found job ad on Carousell

In April 2019, the victim, a 16-year-old girl, came across an advertisement on Carousell posted by Tan under "Elixir Wong" while looking for a job on the platform.

The victim cannot be named due to a gag order to protect her identity.

The advertisement was for a “freelance modelling job” and offered the ability to earn fast cash.

The victim got in touch with Tan via Carousell, where Tan explained to her that there were two types of events available, namely "companionship dates" and "escorts".

Tan requested for the victim's contact details to share more information, to which she obliged.

Victim wanted to earn fast cash, according to court documents

On Apr. 22, 2019, Tan contacted the victim via WhatsApp, identifying herself as "Alexa".

Tan briefed the girl that the company would offer her assignments where she would be a "girlfriend" to customers, and that there will be "intimacy" involved.

The girl asked if this entailed the provision of sex to the customers, to which Tan replied that it would.

Tan also explained the company's commission structure to the girl, where the company would earn 40 per cent of the customer's total payment while the victim would earn 60 per cent.

Wanting to earn fast cash, the victim agreed to work for Tan, the court documents read.

When asked for her age, the girl told Tan that she was 19 years old. Tan did not conduct any further verification of the victim's age.

Arranged two prostitution assignments for victim

Under Tan, the victim was arranged for two "intimacy" assignments in June 2019.

On the first assignment, the victim met the customer at a hotel at night, where she provided sexual services for the customer and was paid S$1300.

The girl kept S$780 and transferred S$520 to Tan.

On the second assignment, the girl met another customer at an undisclosed address, where she provided services that included protected penal-vaginal sexual intercourse with the customer.

She was paid S$1001 in total, and transferred S$400 to Tan, keeping the rest.

Tan received a total of S$920 from the victim's prostitution.

Jailed five months, fined S$920

Tan was arrested on Nov. 26, 2019.

She revealed that she had received around S$30,000 in total from the prostitution of the models in her company, arranging about two prostitution assignments monthly.

Her business had been going on for around three to four years before her arrest, charging customers around S$1,300 to S$1,500 for each assignment.

In his submissions, Deputy Public Prosecutor Joseph Gwee was seeking for at least six months' imprisonment for Tan, and a fine of S$920.

For each offence, she could have been jailed up to five years and fined up to $10,000.

Top image via Pixabay for illustrative purposes