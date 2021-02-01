Back

Man in China asks neighbour to turn off WiFi as wife fears radiation. Neighbour suggests he moves out.

Joshua Lee | February 01, 2021, 05:44 PM

A man from Qingdao, Shandong, China, who wanted to protect his wife from "radiation", requested his neighbour to turn off their WiFi at night.

But the man with the pregnant wife ended up receiving a savage reply from his neighbour instead.

The man who made the request, referred to as D, sent the following note to his neighbour upstairs:

"Hello! I'm your new neighbour from unit 301 downstairs. Here's the thing: My wife is pregnant and she's afraid of harmful radiation from the WiFi. Please turn off your WiFi when you're not at home and when you're sleeping! Hope to have your cooperation!"

The note was pasted on the neighbour's door.

This was the neighbour's reply:

"Hi uncle, I have to attend online classes in the day and my dad needs to work at night. We can't turn off the WiFi at home. You can always move out."

Netizens were tickled by D's rather bold request and his neighbour's equally bold response.

According to a professor of bio-engineering from the University of Pennsylvania, radio waves from WiFi are "orders and orders of magnitude below" safety limits set by world health authorities.

There is also no established scientific evidence of adverse health effects below current exposure limits.

Top images via 8World.

