8 places to donate pre-loved clothes, shoes, toys, furniture & more in S'pore

Update: Due to overwhelming response, Our Tampines Hub is no longer accepting donations.

With Chinese New Year just around the corner, you might be looking to rehome some items after spring-cleaning your home.

If you're looking to give pre-loved items such as clothes, shoes, toys and furniture a new lease of life, here's where you can donate them:

1. Our Tampines Hub

What to donate: From now till Feb. 7, 2021, Our Tampines Hub has collaborated with Soles4Souls Asia and Secondsguru to collect pre-loved clothes and shoes.

The clothes and shoes collected will be redistributed by Soles4Souls to countries like Haiti and Honduras, for short-term relief to people in need, and for locals to run their own micro-enterprises.

Where to donate: Head to the 24-hour drop-off point at Our Tampines Hub, located at the Central Plaza on level one, in front of the SingPost POP station and opposite the hawker centre.

2. MINDS Shops

MINDS (Movement for the Intellectually Disabled of Singapore) Social Enterprise provides vocational training to adults with intellectual disabilities.

For instance, MINDS Shops sells donated items and the net revenue from sales help to pay for staff's monthly allowances and lunch expenses during training.

What to donate: Clothing, accessories, bags, shoes, electronic gadgets (in working condition), furniture, kitchenware, home appliances, baby and kids items.

Where to donate: You may opt to pass the donated items to the staff or place them in the collection bins provided outside MINDS Shops (except MINDS Shop Plus outlets) during operating hours.

See the full list of MINDS Shops here.

3. H&M Garment Collecting Programme

H&M's Garment Collecting Programme is a global initiative that aims for a "sustainable fashion future". The donated items are either sold as secondhand clothes or recycled.

In return for your donated items, you'll receive a 15 per cent discount voucher.

What to donate: Clothes and textiles from any brand and in any condition.

Where to donate: You may drop your clothes off at the recycle bin at payment counters located at any H&M outlet.

4. Something Old Something New

Something Old Something New (SOSN), founded by the Singapore Anglican Community Services, is a thrift shop selling preloved items.

It also provides retail training to individuals recovering from mental health conditions.

What to donate: New or preloved items.

Where to donate: SOSN accepts donations of new or preloved items at Farrer Park, Pasir Ris, Woodlands and Yishun outlets.

View their full list of outlets here.

5. Saint Vincent de Paul (SSVP) Shop

Saint Vincent de Paul (SSSVP) Shop, founded by the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul, is a store selling pre-loved items.

All profits from the shop will contribute towards SSVP charitable programmes and outreach initiatives for those in need.

What to donate: Clothes, toys, accessories, kitchenware, household appliances and sports equipment that are in good condition.

CDs, Blu-ray discs, bulky items such as furniture or soiled items are not accepted.

Where to donate: You may drop off donation items at SSVP Shop.

SSVP Shop

Address: 501 Geylang Rd, Singapore 389459

Opening hours: 10am to 4pm, Tuesday to Sunday

6. Greensquare

Greensquare hopes to double the percentage of recycled textiles from seven per cent to 14 per cent.

Here, donated items are sorted into different categories (type, usage) and sold to second-hand textile importers in developing countries.

This enables the underprivileged to purchase clothes, shoes and more at affordable prices.

What to donate: Clean clothes, wearable pair of shoes, clean household linen such as bedsheets and towels and accessories like belts and bags.

Greensquare urges individuals to avoid donating dirty, stained, torn, mouldy and wet items.

In addition, toys, carpets, books, kitchenware, socks, pillows, comforters, and stationery are not accepted.

Where to donate: You may drop off pre-loved items at over 50 stores island wide at locations such as Funan Mall, Viva Business Mall and more.

View the full list of drop-off locations here.

7. Metta Welfare Association

Metta Welfare Association has a donation programme where donated items will be distributed to its beneficiaries, social service agencies or external parties.

What to donate: Clothes in wearable condition. Do place them in bags and tie them before donating them.

Where to donate: Drop the donation items into the recycle bins located at B1, Lift Lobby of Metta Building.

They also occasionally accept other items which you find out more about here.

Metta Building

Address: 32 Simei Street 1, Singapore 529950.

Opening hours: 7:30am to 5:30pm, weekdays. 8:30am to 4pm, weekends

8. Salvation Army

The Salvation Army has served the underprivileged in the community regardless of age, race or religion since 1935.

Donated items are sold at its Family Stores located across Singapore with proceeds going towards the underprivileged.

What to donate: Clothing, furniture, household goods, electronic devices, toys and books.

Where to donate: Donation items can be placed at any one of their Donation In Kind booths listed here.

For bulky items like furniture and large appliances, you may arrange for a collection service via WhatsApp here or email [email protected] with:

a brief description of the items you intend to donate

collection address

contact number

Due to the rising cost of door-to-door collection service for bulky items, Salvation Army appeals for an optional contribution of S$60 for every collection.

Find out more here.

