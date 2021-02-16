Back

Vivian Balakrishnan: Myanmar’s military can release Aung San Suu Kyi, sanctions won’t work

The minister warned of the impact that sanctions could have on Myanmar's civilians.

Julia Yeo | February 16, 2021, 08:02 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Foreign Affairs minister Vivian Balakrishnan said in Parliament on Tuesday (Feb. 16) that he hopes for the release of Myanmar's political leaders, including State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, urging Myanmar authorities to "exercise utmost restraint" to avoid further injuries and loss of lives.

Recent developments in Myanmar "alarming"

In response to parliamentary questions from Members of Parliament Gerald Giam and Christopher Souza, Vivian said that Singapore hopes for the peaceful resolution and national reconciliation in Myanmar.

Giam and Souza asked if Asean will be working collectively regarding the situation in Myanmar, and if the country could be compelled to abide by the Asean Human Rights Declaration, as well as the Asean Charter.

The minister noted that the recent developments in Myanmar have been alarming, with several protesters injured and one succumbing to her injuries.

“There should be no violence against unarmed civilians, and we hope there will be peaceful resolution and national reconciliation in Myanmar," Vivian said.

The minister added that the stakeholders need to find a long-term peaceful political solution, including a return to its path of democratic transition, which the country had been developing in the past decade.

17 Singaporeans in Myanmar chose to return home

In response to Giam's queries on whether there has been an increase in the number of requests for consular assistance from Singaporeans in Myanmar following the coup, the minister shared that there have been only 17 Singaporeans so far who have chosen to return home.

Those Singaporeans returned home on flights on Feb. 5 and Feb. 12.

The Singapore embassy in Yangon has also maintained contact with Singaporeans in Myanmar, particularly those who are e-registered with the embassy, totalling some 500 individuals.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has also advised Singaporeans to avoid public gatherings and demonstrations, abide by local laws and regulations, and to monitor the news closely.

Widespread sanctions should not be embarked on: Vivian

Vivian added that while Asean has a longstanding policy of non-interference in the internal affairs of its member states, the Asean chair had still issued a statement “quickly” to reflect “the seriousness with which Asean views the developments in Myanmar”.

However, he did not support widespread sanctions on Myanmar, due to the impact it could have on the developing nation's civilians.

"In all my discussions, my phone calls, I’ve said that we should not embark on widespread, generalised, indiscriminate sanctions because the people who will suffer the most will be the ordinary people in Myanmar," the lawmaker said, in line with opinions expressed by other Asean leaders and officials.

The minister stressed that Singapore's relations with Myanmar are longstanding, and that Myanmar is a key member of Asean, adding that the future of Myanmar must be determined by her own people.

Read more:

Top image via CNA video

World Economic Forum attendees need not serve stay-home notice period

TraceTogether compulsory.

February 17, 2021, 03:04 AM

Sri Lankan would-be SMU student, 20, likely killed himself in Hotel Grand Pacific 13th floor room while serving SHN

He was believed to have been worried about breaching his SHN stipulations.

February 17, 2021, 12:19 AM

Sole Covid-19 case on Feb. 16 is foreign domestic worker who arrived from Indonesia

No community cases.

February 16, 2021, 09:42 PM

Australia woman without mask smashes bus & berates driver who didn't let her board

Mask-wearing is mandatory for commuters using public transport in the Greater Sydney area.

February 16, 2021, 09:23 PM

S'pore man carries shrew from busy footpath to safe area after hearing commotion over it

Wow.

February 16, 2021, 07:38 PM

'I'll always be rooting for you': Japanese lady finds notebook with encouraging messages by daughter who passed away

One of the messages to her mother was "hang in there".

February 16, 2021, 07:19 PM

River Hongbao at Gardens by the Bay extended till Feb. 20, 2021

Registration is required.

February 16, 2021, 06:23 PM

Permanent 'pasar malam' in Jurong East to satisfy your night market cravings for less than S$6

Shiok.

February 16, 2021, 06:16 PM

Durian party cruise along S'pore River costs S$65 & lets you test your stomach

There's a non-durian cruise, if you like.

February 16, 2021, 06:11 PM

Emerging Stronger Together Budget 2021, in relatively fewer words

One eye on fighting Covid-19, another on the future.

February 16, 2021, 05:13 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.