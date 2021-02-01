Back

4-year-old boy in US walks into the woods & casually brings deer back with him

Adeerable.

Zhangxin Zheng | February 01, 2021, 12:01 PM

A four-year-old boy from the U.S. became an Internet sensation after a deer followed him back to his accommodation from a national park.

Boy made friends with a deer

The boy, Dominic, was having a holiday with his family at a national park in the United States.

His mother, Stephanie Brown, was packing for their return and he wandered off alone into the national park.

Brown told local media that she first heard Dominic cleaning his boots against the floor mat and registered that he's coming into the house.

She then turned her head to look at him and was greeted by this sight:

Photo via Stephanie Brown's Facebook.

Right beside Dominic stood a slightly perplexed fawn.

Brown told ABC News that she thought her "mind was playing games on [her]".

Dominic did not appear to find any of this strange at all.

She then took out her phone with minimal movement to capture the moment.

After taking the photo, Brown told Dominic to walk his friend back to the woods which he did.

Later in an interview with ABC News, Dominic named his furry friend "Flash".

When asked why, he replied, "No why."

Cute.

Top image via Stephanie Brown's Facebook

