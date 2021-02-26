Angela Lee's 16-year-old sister Victoria making first professional fight debut at S’pore Indoor Stadium

At the age of 16, Victoria Lee will be the latest of her siblings to test her mettle in a mixed martial arts (MMA) fight.

The younger sister of One Championship stars Angela and Christian Lee will be making a professional debut on Feb. 26.

She will be taking on Thai fighter Sunisa Srisen.

The fight will open the show at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, and is expected to commence at around 8:30pm.

It will be screened live on One Championship's YouTube channel.

While the youngest Lee has never fought professionally before, she will be taking a vast and decorated amateur record with her into the fight.

In 2019, she took home the gold medal in the 57kg weight divison at the International MMA Federation Youth World Championships.

Lee is also a two-time Pankration Junior World Champion.

Older sister Angela had previously described Victoria as an all-rounded fighter.

"She's just a younger, faster version of me," said the One Atomweight World Champion.

Top image from Angela Lee's Instagram account