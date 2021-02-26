Back

Angela Lee's 16-year-old sister Victoria making first professional fight debut at S’pore Indoor Stadium

She's been dubbed a "younger, faster version" of the current One Atomweight World Champion.

Andrew Koay | February 26, 2021, 07:18 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

At the age of 16, Victoria Lee will be the latest of her siblings to test her mettle in a mixed martial arts (MMA) fight.

The younger sister of One Championship stars Angela and Christian Lee will be making a professional debut on Feb. 26.

She will be taking on Thai fighter Sunisa Srisen.

The fight will open the show at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, and is expected to commence at around 8:30pm.

It will be screened live on One Championship's YouTube channel.

While the youngest Lee has never fought professionally before, she will be taking a vast and decorated amateur record with her into the fight.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Angela Lee Pucci (@angelaleemma)

In 2019, she took home the gold medal in the 57kg weight divison at the International MMA Federation Youth World Championships.

Lee is also a two-time Pankration Junior World Champion.

Older sister Angela had previously described Victoria as an all-rounded fighter.

"She's just a younger, faster version of me," said the One Atomweight World Champion.

Top image from Angela Lee's Instagram account

New HealthCerts scheme to issue digital Covid-19 test certificates & ensure smooth cross-border travel

For the safe and efficient resumption of international travel.

February 26, 2021, 06:04 PM

SAF regular dies after own physical training at Kranji Camp, suffered cardiac arrest on the way to NUH

The ambulance arrived at NUH at 9:10am.

February 26, 2021, 05:35 PM

Wild boar captured after injuring resident & NParks officer in Punggol

The wild boar had to be euthanised unfortunately due to its aggressive behaviour, Tan revealed.

February 26, 2021, 05:26 PM

Around 100 people queue up at Yishun S'pore Pools outlet as Toto Hongbao prize reaches S$9.6 million

The prize money was reduced from last year's S$12 million.

February 26, 2021, 04:59 PM

Measures in place to manage impact of GST hike on S’poreans: Heng Swee Keat

A wrap-up after days of debate.

February 26, 2021, 04:44 PM

Grab CEO Anthony Tan receives Covid-19 vaccine with drivers at former Hong Kah Secondary School site

Vaccinations for taxi and private hire car drivers have commenced.

February 26, 2021, 04:07 PM

Serangoon Gardens mall running Cartoon Network treasure hunt from Mar. 1 to 21 with S$300, S$500 & S$1,000 cash prizes to be won

Plenty of photo ops for you and your kids.

February 26, 2021, 04:04 PM

Chan Chun Sing on Kranji woodland 'erroneous' clearance: We can & must do better

He said the outcomes from the various investigations and review will be shared with the public when ready.

February 26, 2021, 03:39 PM

13 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Feb. 26, all imported

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

February 26, 2021, 03:35 PM

Ong Ye Kung on Kallang MRT station incident: What can be said publicly limited as investigations are ongoing

He expressed condolences to the loved ones of the deceased.

February 26, 2021, 03:07 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.