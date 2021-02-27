How to maximise your SRV gains when you book with Traveloka

With S$100 to “rediscover Singapore”, you might be spoiled for choice as to where to go or what to do.

Or rather, when you make plans to go for a staycation, it might be hard to think about what you can spend on with only S$100 worth of discounts in hand.

Not to worry. We've done the planning for you: here’s how to maximise your savings with your SingapoRediscovers Vouchers(SRV).

Make use of available deals on the platform

On Traveloka, there are four ways to save on your local holiday:

1. Purchase hotel or staycation packages on Traveloka

2. Use SRV coupon and get S$100 discount

3. Use DBS/POSB Cards Coupon (DBSSRVH) for additional S$15 off

4. Use Mothership Exclusive Coupon (TVLKMS) and get additional S$10 off

The best part is that they’re easy to redeem.

All you need to do is input their respective coupon codes when you’re making payment and you’re done!

Here’s a quick rundown on deals you can use:

Bank Partners Coupon:

SRV hotel bookings and Xperience bookings with DBS/POSB Debit & Credit Cards: 15 per cent off up to S$15 with a minimum spend of S$50 for hotels, and 10 per cent off up to S$10, with a minimum spend of S$30 for Xperience bookings.For more information on DBS/POSB Cards coupons, click here.For cardholders of other banks, you can find your coupons for your SRV Hotel & Xperience bookings here .

Mothership Exclusive Coupon:

Use our exclusive coupon code TVLKMS to redeem an additional S$10 off your hotel booking.

And now, for the tips.

Split your S$100 vouchers between hotels and activities

It’s super tempting to use all your vouchers on a cheaper hotel stay.

However, you actually might be missing out on using the vouchers to fund other SRV-redeemable activities nearby where you stay, while keeping the cost of your hotel stay low, along with vouchers from the platform.

Take this for example:

2D1N night stay at a Quaint Queen Room at Hotel Nuve Heritage (S$118*)

(S$118*) Kampong Buangkok Tour Plus Nostalgic Snacks and Goodie Bag - SingapoRediscovers Vouchers (S$49*)

Total before discounts: S$167*

Possible way to apply vouchers/discounts:

Hotel stay: S$70 SRV vouchers + Traveloka 10% discount

Activity: S$30 SRV vouchers + 10% DBS/POSB Cards discount

S$10 Mothership Exclusive Coupon

Total after discounts: S$40.43

If you used all the vouchers only on the hotel stay without using it on the activity and making use of the discounts, it would set you back about S$53*.

Brilliant.

It’s also super easy to use your coupon codes at the payment section of the website.

No additional gateways to go through - just copy and paste your codes at the payment section, and voila, your discount is applied.

Get your friends and family to help out

While only one of you can use their vouchers for the hotel, make it work for you by looking out for meal credits and using your friends' vouchers to cover for other activities. This is particularly useful for pricier staycations.

Consider this 2D1N Shangri-la Pool Deluxe Sea View Twin with Breakfast (S$350) and a day trip to Universal Studios Singapore (S$66 each, or S$198 in total for 3 people)

Total before discounts: S$614*

Possible way to apply vouchers/discounts:

Hotel stay: S$100 SRV vouchers + Traveloka 10% discount (book from Mar. 5 to Mar. 14, 2021)

Activity: S$100 SRV vouchers (of your friend/family member) + 10% DBS/POSB Cards discount

S$10 Mothership Exclusive Coupon

Total after discount: S$293*

You may also consider booking a staycation with Mandarin Orchard Singapore, which has a Mystery Deal from S$153*.

Consider going for the special Traveloka Exclusive staycation package, which gives you a Premier King Room with club benefits, a picnic basket and an Art Jam Session for two, starting from S$294 a night*.

Total before discounts: S$294*

Possible way to apply vouchers/discounts:

Hotel stay: S$100 SRV vouchers + Traveloka 10% discount

S$10 Mothership Exclusive Coupon

Total after discount: Around S$184*

Make use of retail perks

With Traveloka, when you book domestic hotels of Xperience activities on the platform with your SRV, you will be entitled to free products and various discounts from Traveloka’s partners.

To redeem, make a booking for a hotel and/or Xperience activities on the platform with a registered Traveloka account. You will then receive an email informing you of your entitlement, which you can also check via the My Rewards section on the Traveloka app.

Here’s what you can redeem:

Shopee: Discounts up to S$39.

Foodpanda: S$5 off first order with a minimum spend of S$10.

Fairprice online: Discounts up to S$12.

Photobook: Free products every month and special discounts.

Traveloka customers can also redeem free care kits and enjoy Traveloka’s rate for online consultation with general practitioners and home-based flu vaccination with Traveloka’s official health partner, Doctor Anywhere.

If you add up all the coupons, plus retail perks, you get a whopping S$310 return benefit, which brings you great savings for your staycation - and future purchases!

Terms and conditions apply.

Check out Traveloka’s website now to plan your dream local holiday.

*prices listed in this article is subject to change.

