Back

Toyota Prius converted into camper van thing with enough room for 4 travellers

There's space for a microwave and mini-fridge too.

Andrew Koay | February 22, 2021, 05:09 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

When international travel finally restarts, no doubt there'll many of us who will be keen to finally embark on a long fantasised overseas road trip.

One way to do it will be in this nifty conversion of a Toyota Prius into a camper.

Created by Japanese car converter, Camp Inn, the modified vehicle has enough space for four people to sleep at night.

Image of the front of Prius Camper Image from @Japan_line.ru via Instagram

Image of the back of Prius Camper Image from @Japan_line.ru via Instagram

Image of the Prius Camper's interior Image from Camp Inn

It also boasts a microwave and a fridge, a small dinning table, and the option of adding a sink.

Image of the Prius Camper's interior, showing the microwave Image from Camp Inn Website

Image of the Prius Camper's interior Image from Camp Inn Website

Appliances and other gadgets you might need to charge run off the Prius' rechargeable battery pack, according to RV Share.

Built into the cabin are windows that will give road trippers ample view of the sights of their destinations.

Image of the Prius Camper's interior, showing the cabin's windows Image from Camp Inn Website

Image of the Prius Camper's interior Image from Camp Inn Website

The additional living space will add about 20 inches in length to a regular Prius, while the roof is about 80 inches tall, wrote Jalopnik.

That should make it less intimidating to drive than a large camper van or motorhome.

If you already own one, converting your Prius into Camp Inn's camper will cost about ¥2,400,000 (S$30,000).

Otherwise, purchasing one outside of Singapore starts at about S$48,000.

Hopefully, by the time we can travel again, there'll be rental options.

Top image from Japan_line.ru Instagram account and Camp Inn's website

Woman, 47, sent to Raffles Hospital after 10-car chain collision along ECP on Feb. 22, 2021

Drive safe.

February 22, 2021, 04:37 PM

1-for-1 ramen promotion at Ippudo Shaw Centre on March 1, 2021

To celebrate the outlet's anniversary.

February 22, 2021, 04:33 PM

5 S'porean fugitives wanted by Interpol worldwide for serious crimes committed in S'pore

Placed on Red Notices list.

February 22, 2021, 04:24 PM

10 new Covid-19 cases in S’pore on Feb. 22, including 1 community case

The latest update.

February 22, 2021, 03:37 PM

Amazon selling chamber pot as '1960s Chinese traditional fruit basket' for S$71

Oh no.

February 22, 2021, 03:28 PM

Soon Huat Bak Kut Teh offering S$8.50 set for ride-hailing drivers & delivery riders at Bedok outlet

Valid until March 8, 2021.

February 22, 2021, 02:52 PM

S'pore anti-drone firm cuts business ties in Myanmar over coup

Their statement about withdrawing their business in Myanmar comes amidst a call for a boycott on Singapore brands and products in the country.

February 22, 2021, 02:48 PM

Tanglin Halt Market & Tanglin Halt Food Centre to be demolished by 2021

Enjoy them while they last.

February 22, 2021, 12:43 PM

Pink & blue sakura-themed merchandise available at Starbucks S'pore from Feb. 24

It's that time of the year again.

February 22, 2021, 12:34 PM

Maxwell hawker selling heritage ngoh hiang fritter recipe for S$1 million

He wants to pass on his father's business to someone who is passionate about the food.

February 22, 2021, 12:23 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.