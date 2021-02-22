Toyota Prius converted into camper van thing with enough room for 4 travellers

When international travel finally restarts, no doubt there'll many of us who will be keen to finally embark on a long fantasised overseas road trip.

One way to do it will be in this nifty conversion of a Toyota Prius into a camper.

Created by Japanese car converter, Camp Inn, the modified vehicle has enough space for four people to sleep at night.

It also boasts a microwave and a fridge, a small dinning table, and the option of adding a sink.

Appliances and other gadgets you might need to charge run off the Prius' rechargeable battery pack, according to RV Share.

Built into the cabin are windows that will give road trippers ample view of the sights of their destinations.

The additional living space will add about 20 inches in length to a regular Prius, while the roof is about 80 inches tall, wrote Jalopnik.

That should make it less intimidating to drive than a large camper van or motorhome.

If you already own one, converting your Prius into Camp Inn's camper will cost about ¥2,400,000 (S$30,000).

Otherwise, purchasing one outside of Singapore starts at about S$48,000.

Hopefully, by the time we can travel again, there'll be rental options.

Top image from Japan_line.ru Instagram account and Camp Inn's website