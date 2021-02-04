Back

Halal Japanese eatery Tokyo Shokudo opening 2nd outlet at Westgate

Yummy.

Fasiha Nazren | February 04, 2021, 03:38 PM

Here's some good news for West-siders.

Japanese eatery Tokyo Shokudo will be opening a new outlet at Westgate.

According to its Facebook post, this second outlet will tentatively open this evening (Feb. 4).

Tokyo Shokudo's first outlet in Tampines recently gained halal certification.

Based on their Facebook post, they are currently applying for halal certification for the Westgate outlet.

The restaurant offers the following items on its menu:

  • Scallop Ramen (S$14.90)

  • Ebi Ramen (S$15.90)

  • Seafood Ramen (S$17.90)

  • Duck Ramen (S$12.90)

  • Beef Shabu Ramen (S$14.90)

  • Chicken Cha'Shu Ramen (S$9.90)

  • Signature Tendon (Prawn, Fish, Egg, Nori, Assorted Vegetables and Rice) (S$13.90)

  • Ebi Tendon (S$16.90)

  • Fish Tempura & Beef Shabu Don (S$11.90)

The more adventurous can also opt for the Tom Yam, Spicy or Yuzu Ramen:

Photo via Tokyo Shokudo on Facebook.

Photo via Tokyo Shokudo on Facebook.

Photo via Tokyo Shokudo on Facebook.

You can find the full menu here.

Details

Tokyo Shokudo, Westgate #03-09 3 Gateway Drive Singapore 608532

Opening hours: 11:30am to 10pm, daily.

Top image from @thehalalfooddigest and @_foodiebonkers on Instagram.

