Back

Toa Payoh stall has been selling S$1 nasi lemak with rice, egg & fish for 34 years

The stall keeps its food cheap for the elderly residents in the community.

Joshua Lee | February 27, 2021, 04:49 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Kedai Makan Muhajirin has been dishing out S$1 nasi lemak for 34 years.

The store at Block 20 Toa Payoh Lorong 7 offers S$1 nasi lemak that consists of a serving of coconut rice, a slice of omelette, a cucumber slice, one fried selar kuning fish or ikan bilis, and a dollop of sambal chilli.

If you want both fish and ikan bilis, it will cost only S$1.50.

via Richard Kwok/Facebook

You also have the option of adding a chicken wing or bergedil (potato fritter).

This customer spent S$2.20 for nasi lemak with a chicken wing:

via EIleena Lee/Facebook

via Zye Hensem/Facebook

Run by makcik, nearly closed in 2018

The food stall Kedai Makan Muhajirin is run by Zaliah Ishak.

She almost closed her stall down in December 2018.

Chegu Thamrin/Facebook.

But many customers contacted her, asking questions like, "Where are you auntie? I want to eat your S$1 nasi lemak," as well as "How are we going to find S$1 nasi lemak?"

The stall owner added:

"My husband also encouraged me to continue. He said it's better if we work. If we work every day, our health will not deteriorate."

via Rashid Power Rais/Facebook

Not only did the stall carry on operating, it remained in the vicinity of the original outlet.

Kedai Makan Muhajirin reopened at Block 20, a stone's throw away, and serves 300 to 500 portions of nasi lemak in half a day.

Queues often stretch outside the coffee shop.

The cheap but good food caters to the elderly residents in the estate.

Zaliah also said previously that money is secondary:

"Money alone cannot make us happy. The satisfaction that we get from running our business comes from being sincere. This is very important to me."

Kedai Makan Muhajirin

Address: Block 20, 20 Lor 7 Toa Payoh, Singapore 310020 (map)

Top images via Chegu Thamrin, Francis Wee/Facebook

Golden Mile Food Centre to reopen on Mar. 1, reopening of Zion Riverside Food Centre postponed

Update.

February 27, 2021, 04:39 PM

S'pore doggo allegedly whacked with metal rod & dragged by its paws by owners before AVS rescue

It's currently in AVS's safe hands & is looking for a forever home.

February 27, 2021, 04:24 PM

12 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Feb. 27, all imported

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

February 27, 2021, 03:57 PM

Pangolin out for morning walk at Bukit Timah Nature Reserve has rare encounter with hikers

Creature feature.

February 27, 2021, 03:51 PM

Bukit Panjang man sitting on covered walkway calmly rejects SCDF officers' offers to bring him down

Commuters were initially unaware of the man's presence on top of the bus stop.

February 27, 2021, 03:00 PM

Photographer snaps rare pale yellow king penguin for the first time near Antarctica

Yellow is the new black.

February 27, 2021, 02:43 PM

Car skids and nosedives into drain in Sembawang, driver conveyed to hospital

Not an everyday sight.

February 27, 2021, 02:22 PM

What living with 'high-functioning' autism in S'pore is like, according to an 11-year-old

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

February 27, 2021, 01:58 PM

S$11.9 million TOTO prize split 5 ways, winning QuickPick tickets came from Clementi, Lot One, Bishan

Big huat energy.

February 27, 2021, 01:30 PM

Lawrence Wong explains why additional buyer stamp duty remission don't apply to HDB owners who upgrade to private property

A way to moderate demand in the market.

February 27, 2021, 01:20 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.