Toa Payoh stall has been selling S$1 nasi lemak with rice, egg & fish for 34 years

Kedai Makan Muhajirin has been dishing out S$1 nasi lemak for 34 years.

The store at Block 20 Toa Payoh Lorong 7 offers S$1 nasi lemak that consists of a serving of coconut rice, a slice of omelette, a cucumber slice, one fried selar kuning fish or ikan bilis, and a dollop of sambal chilli.

If you want both fish and ikan bilis, it will cost only S$1.50.

You also have the option of adding a chicken wing or bergedil (potato fritter).

This customer spent S$2.20 for nasi lemak with a chicken wing:

Run by makcik, nearly closed in 2018

The food stall Kedai Makan Muhajirin is run by Zaliah Ishak.

She almost closed her stall down in December 2018.

But many customers contacted her, asking questions like, "Where are you auntie? I want to eat your S$1 nasi lemak," as well as "How are we going to find S$1 nasi lemak?"

The stall owner added:

"My husband also encouraged me to continue. He said it's better if we work. If we work every day, our health will not deteriorate."

Not only did the stall carry on operating, it remained in the vicinity of the original outlet.

Kedai Makan Muhajirin reopened at Block 20, a stone's throw away, and serves 300 to 500 portions of nasi lemak in half a day.

Queues often stretch outside the coffee shop.

The cheap but good food caters to the elderly residents in the estate.

Zaliah also said previously that money is secondary:

"Money alone cannot make us happy. The satisfaction that we get from running our business comes from being sincere. This is very important to me."

Kedai Makan Muhajirin

Address: Block 20, 20 Lor 7 Toa Payoh, Singapore 310020 (map)

