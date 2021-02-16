Back

Police arrest driver, 34, & male passenger, 27, over suspected Toa Payoh hit-&-run incident

A female passenger had previously been arrested.

Syahindah Ishak | February 16, 2021, 02:44 PM

The police have arrested the remaining suspects in relation to the hit-and-run incident at Lorong 1 Toa Payoh on Feb. 12.

What happened

At about 11:55pm, Traffic Police (TP) officers spotted a car that was travelling at a fast speed along the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) towards Changi Airport, before Toa Payoh exit.

The TP officers signalled for the driver to stop but the driver did not comply and sped off towards Lorong 2 Toa Payoh.

The driver then allegedly hit a pedestrian who was crossing at the pedestrian crossing along Lorong 1 Toa Payoh.

He then purportedly lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the centre road divider railings along Lorong 1 Toa Payoh towards Lorong 2 Toa Payoh.

The driver and two passengers then fled on foot.

The officers chased after them and subsequently arrested the 32-year-old female passenger at scene for suspected drug-related offences.

Driver and remaining passenger arrested

In a joint news release by the Singapore Police Force (SPF) and the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB), they said that the driver and remaining passenger have also been arrested.

Officers from Tanglin Police Division and the TP had established the identity of the remaining two men through investigations.

The 27-year-old man, who is believed to be the male passenger in the vehicle, was arrested on Feb. 14 for allegedly consorting with persons carrying offensive weapons in public places and for suspected drug-related offences.

With the assistance of officers from the CNB, the 34-year-old man, who is believed to be the driver of the vehicle, was arrested on Feb. 15 for allegedly carrying an offensive weapon in public places, suspected drug-related offences, dangerous driving causing grievous hurt and other traffic-related offences.

The driver will be charged in court on Feb. 16.

Police investigations against the male and female passengers are ongoing.

Possible punishments

If convicted for carrying offensive weapons in public places, the driver can be jailed for up to three years, or caned. If found guilty of consorting with persons carrying offensive weapons in public places, the male passenger can face the same punishment.

For dangerous driving causing grievous hurt, the driver could be jailed between one and five years, and be disqualified from driving.

Those found guilty of consuming either controlled or specified drugs can be jailed for up to 10 years, fined up to S$20,000, or both.

Top images from SG Road Vigilante/FB.

