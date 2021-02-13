Police arrest lady at Toa Payoh for drug-related offences, manhunt underway for 2 other men

On February 12, 2021 at 11.54pm, Traffic Police (TP) officers spotted a vehicle travelling at a fast speed along PIE towards Changi Airport before Toa Payoh exit.

The TP officers signalled for the driver to stop but they did not comply. Instead, the the driver sped off towards Lorong 2 Toa Payoh.

The driver then allegedly hit a person who was walking across the pedestrian crossing along Lorong 1 Toa Payoh.

This resulted in the driver losing control of the car, and crashing into the centre road divider railings.

The driver and two passengers then fled on foot. The officers chased after them and subsequently arrested the 32-year-old female passenger at scene for suspected drug-related offences.

The 25-year-old female pedestrian was conscious when conveyed to hospital.

The Police have established the identity of the 35-year-old driver and the 28-year-old male passenger.

A manhunt is underway to arrest them.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Image from SG Road Vigilante