4-room Tiong Bahru HDB flat renovated to look like boutique hotel

A four-room HDB resale flat in Tiong Bahru has been renovated into an abode akin to a boutique hotel.
The use of marble, gold finishing, and luxurious upholstery throughout the apartment were the finishing touches for the upmarket look.
Here's how it turned out:
Upon entering, you'll be greeted by an open-concept kitchen, dining and living space.
The kitchen itself features a "statement" island with emerald tiles finishing.
In the living area, botanical wallpaper is used to separate the space from other areas of the house.
A door that leads to the study room blends in with the TV feature wall.
Bedrooms
The study room, which features a hidden storage bed also doubles up as a guest room.
[caption id="" align="alignnone" width="1800"] Photo via Idfferent Design on Facebook[/caption]
Here are the other areas of the house:
View the original post here.
The Interior design studio responsible is Idfferent Design.
