4-room Tiong Bahru HDB flat renovated to look like boutique hotel

Staycay at home.

Siti Hawa | February 16, 2021, 04:01 PM

A four-room HDB resale flat in Tiong Bahru has been renovated into an abode akin to a boutique hotel.

The use of marble, gold finishing, and luxurious upholstery throughout the apartment were the finishing touches for the upmarket look.

Here's how it turned out:

Photo via Idfferent Design on Facebook

Upon entering, you'll be greeted by an open-concept kitchen, dining and living space.

Photo via Idfferent Design on Facebook

Photo via Idfferent Design on Facebook

The kitchen itself features a "statement" island with emerald tiles finishing.

Photo via Idfferent Design on Facebook

Photo via Idfferent Design on Facebook

In the living area, botanical wallpaper is used to separate the space from other areas of the house.

Photo via Idfferent Design on Facebook

A door that leads to the study room blends in with the TV feature wall.

Bedrooms

Photo via Idfferent Design on Facebook

The study room, which features a hidden storage bed also doubles up as a guest room.

Full-length windows leads to the balcony. Photo via Idfferent Design on Facebook

[caption id="" align="alignnone" width="1800"] Photo via Idfferent Design on Facebook[/caption]

Here are the other areas of the house:

Photo via Idfferent Design on Facebook

Photo via Idfferent Design on Facebook

Photo via Idfferent Design on Facebook

Photo via Idfferent Design on Facebook

Photo via Idfferent Design on Facebook

View the original post here.

The Interior design studio responsible is Idfferent Design.

Top photos via Idfferent Design on Facebook

