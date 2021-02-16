4-room Tiong Bahru HDB flat renovated to look like boutique hotel

A four-room HDB resale flat in Tiong Bahru has been renovated into an abode akin to a boutique hotel.

The use of marble, gold finishing, and luxurious upholstery throughout the apartment were the finishing touches for the upmarket look.

Here's how it turned out:

Upon entering, you'll be greeted by an open-concept kitchen, dining and living space.

The kitchen itself features a "statement" island with emerald tiles finishing.

In the living area, botanical wallpaper is used to separate the space from other areas of the house.

A door that leads to the study room blends in with the TV feature wall.

Bedrooms

The study room, which features a hidden storage bed also doubles up as a guest room.

[caption id="" align="alignnone" width="1800"] Photo via Idfferent Design on Facebook[/caption]

Here are the other areas of the house:

View the original post here.

The Interior design studio responsible is Idfferent Design.

Top photos via Idfferent Design on Facebook