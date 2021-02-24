Back

Tiger Woods fractures legs after serious car crash

He was the sole occupant.

Belmont Lay | February 24, 2021, 11:27 AM

Tiger Woods suffered severe leg injuries on Feb. 23 after his car veered off a road and rolled down a steep hillside and he had to be pried from the wreckage.

The 45-year-old golfer is reported to have sustained compound fractures to his legs.

He was initially listed in serious but stable condition.

He has been hospitalised in Los Angeles.

His injuries are not regarded as life-threatening.

Woods was wearing his seat belt, as was "calm and lucid" when help first arrived, U.S. media reported.

He was the sole occupant of the car when it crashed at about 7:12am (Feb. 23, 11:12pm Singapore time) near the suburban communities of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes.

The rescuer at the scene recognised the golf great and Woods told the officer his name was Tiger.

Woods was conscious and "able to communicate" when rescue personnel arrived, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva told a news conference hours after the crash.

Woods' dark grey Genesis SUV laid badly crumpled on its side near the bottom of the hillside with its windows smashed, video footage from the crash scene showed.

Woods' vehicle struck a tree and rolled over several times after swerving off the roadway and down the embankment, Villanueva said.

Woods is a 15-time Grand Slam champion.

No evidence of impairment when Woods was assessed by emergency workers at the scene, and that no blood samples were drawn.

Former United States president Donald Trump issued a statement urging Woods to get well soon, adding: "You are a true champion!"

Trump has played golf with Woods on several occasions and awarded him with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2019.

Top photo via Pixabay & KABC-TV

