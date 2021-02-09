Back

S'pore bookstore launching book fair with over 2,000 titles on March 6 & 7 at Sprout Hub

Good news for bookworms.

Syahindah Ishak | February 09, 2021, 04:39 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Local sustainable bookstore Thryft will be launching a book fair on March. 6 and 7.

Limited slots

According to its Facebook post, the fair will be held at Sprout Hub, 102 Henderson Road, from 11:30 to 5:30pm.

But due to Covid-19 safe-distancing measures, it will be a ticketed event.

Only limited slots are available, and the tickets are free.

To sign up for a ticket, you can head over to Thryft's website.

Over 2,000 titles

Over 2,000 titles from different genres will be curated for the book fair.

This includes books on art and photography, Asian literature, personal development, graphic novels, biographies, popular fiction, and more.

Image from Thryft website.

Image from Thryft website.

Image from Thryft website.

Trade in books

You can also trade in your books for new ones at the book fair.

No minimum number is required for the trade-in.

Your books will be processed after the event, and you can use the credits as a mode of payment at the next book fair.

Here are some things to take note of when trading in your books:

Screenshot from Thryft website.

Second time

This is the second time Thryft has organised a book fair.

The first time was held on Jan. 5 and 10, at Crane Social Hub and Sprout Hub.

Thryft said that it will now be organising a book fair every month.

Image from Thryft website.

Image from Thryft website.

Image from Thryft website.

Image from Thryft website.

Image from Thryft website.

Nice.

Top images from Thryft website.

YouTrip guarantees cashback of up to S$888 when users send E-hongbaos this CNY

More huat ah.

February 09, 2021, 04:05 PM

'We don't need any funds for any activities held for Kopi-O': Family of late Pulau Ubin dog

The son of Kopi-O's owner said members of the public can donate to animal shelters instead.

February 09, 2021, 03:34 PM

Some M'sians want Lee Chong Wei's 'Datuk' title revoked after he donated tablet computers to needy children

From charity to politics.

February 09, 2021, 03:14 PM

'I don't want dictatorship, I just want boyfriend': Young Myanmar citizens protest with creative signs

When the meme generation protest.

February 09, 2021, 02:17 PM

Retiring teacher in M'sia video calls son for IT help so he can provide quality lessons to students during lockdown

Doing his best to guide his students during lockdown.

February 09, 2021, 02:09 PM

You can now order a Tesla Model 3 in S'pore from S$116,364, excluding COE

Looks great.

February 09, 2021, 02:09 PM

37 complaints filed against MDS Collections over failure to fulfil orders, refunds & unauthorised charges

Oh no.

February 09, 2021, 02:03 PM

Chinese national to be charged for illegally importing 153kg of meat into S'pore

The meat products included pork sausages and frozen chicken.

February 09, 2021, 01:24 PM

S'pore hawker with stalls in Tampines, Ang Mo Kio & Clementi sells whole steamed chicken for S$9.90

One whole chicken.

February 09, 2021, 12:47 PM

Thai foodpanda rider delivers to customers who are fishing in middle of river

Navigating the waters of food delivery in Thailand.

February 09, 2021, 12:44 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.