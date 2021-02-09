S'pore bookstore launching book fair with over 2,000 titles on March 6 & 7 at Sprout Hub

Local sustainable bookstore Thryft will be launching a book fair on March. 6 and 7.

Limited slots

According to its Facebook post, the fair will be held at Sprout Hub, 102 Henderson Road, from 11:30 to 5:30pm.

But due to Covid-19 safe-distancing measures, it will be a ticketed event.

Only limited slots are available, and the tickets are free.

To sign up for a ticket, you can head over to Thryft's website.

Over 2,000 titles

Over 2,000 titles from different genres will be curated for the book fair.

This includes books on art and photography, Asian literature, personal development, graphic novels, biographies, popular fiction, and more.

Trade in books

You can also trade in your books for new ones at the book fair.

No minimum number is required for the trade-in.

Your books will be processed after the event, and you can use the credits as a mode of payment at the next book fair.

Here are some things to take note of when trading in your books:

Second time

This is the second time Thryft has organised a book fair.

The first time was held on Jan. 5 and 10, at Crane Social Hub and Sprout Hub.

Thryft said that it will now be organising a book fair every month.

Top images from Thryft website.