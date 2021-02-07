Back

Thomson Rd condo forbids maids from using facilities, threatens non-complying residents with 'period ban'

The facilities are exclusively for residents and their guests, wrote the management of Cube 8.

Andrew Koay | February 07, 2021, 05:00 PM

In Singapore, families often employ a live-in foreign domestic helper to aid with household chores.

These helpers, when not working, usually spend their off-days relaxing and taking part in recreational activities.

However, for one condominium in Singapore, domestic helpers will have to perform these activities somewhere else.

Sent in to Mothership by a reader, a circular for Cube 8 — a condominium along Thomson Road — told residents that its facilities were for the "exclusive use of residents and their guests".

"Domestic helpers are not allowed to use the recreational facilities."

"Any domestic helper, found in the recreational facilities in the absence of their resident employer, will be evicted immediately," continued the notice written by the condominium's management, Empire City Consultants.

Residents who breached the rule would be subjected to "a period ban" from the facilities it added.

The full notice can be seen here:

Image of Cube 8's notice banning helpers from using its facilities. Image by Mothership reader.

According to a listing on Property Guru, Cube 8's residents and guests have access to facilities such as:

  • barbecue area

  • function room

  • gym

  • sauna

  • swimming pool

  • fitness corner

  • playground

  • tennis courts

  • game room

Mental health among helpers

A 2015 study published by the Humanitarian Organisation for Migration Economics (HOME), found that about 24 per cent of helpers in Singapore suffered from poor mental health.

In contrast, the study cited Institute of Mental Health research that found about 12 per cent of Singaporeans suffered from mental health problems.

HOME's survey also found that a positive perception of being treated with dignity and integration into the employer's family was beneficial for the mental health of helpers.

Mothership has reached out to Empire City Consultants for comment.

