Back

Arts centre The Substation to move out of Armenian Street from July 2021 for renovation works

The first independent contemporary arts centre in Singapore.

Fasiha Nazren | February 05, 2021, 01:58 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Those into the local art scene would have heard of The Substation, which was dubbed Singapore's first independent contemporary arts centre.

Since 1990, The Substation has found a home in its premises at 45 Armenian Street.

Measuring a gross floor area of around 1,630 square metres, the building houses an art gallery, a black box and a studio space.

Renovation works from July 2021

Come July 2021, however, that will change.

In a report by the Straits Times in July 2020, the National Arts Council (NAC) will be taking back the Armenian Street building in July 2021 for renovation works.

The renovation will complete after two years.

According to NAC, they have offered housing to the Substation at Goodman Arts Centre in Mountbatten during the renovation.

"Thereafter, The Substation has been offered a return to the renovated building on the Framework for Arts Spaces."

End of The Substation?

However, in a report by Today published on Feb.4, The Substation has yet to confirm whether it will return to the Armenian Street premises once the renovation is complete.

The centre's general manager Loh Aik Khoon said:

"We don't know if we will have the whole building for us to manage and to work with all the artists or if it will be a shared working space with other arts groups. We're not sure what plans NAC has at this point."

In a blog post by Raka Maitra, the co-artistic director of The Substation, she said: "At the end of July, The Substation will be no more, and what was plainly obvious would disappear. It will be the end of an era. Nonetheless, this ending will be marked with a SeptFest like no other."

"I dedicate this SeptFest not only to the rich and diverse talents we have amongst us but also as our fond farewell gift to Singapore, as we bring you stories from the fringe and the margins."

Mothership has reached out to NAC and The Substation for comment.

Top image from The Substation's Facebook page.

Father of Chin Swee Road toddler to be charged with murder

The matter has been adjourned to March 2, 2021.

February 05, 2021, 07:50 PM

M'sia imposes restrictions during CNY period to fight Covid-19, but critics say rules make 'little sense'

The National Unity Ministry will appeal to the National Security Council.

February 05, 2021, 06:06 PM

Netizens laud kind SBS bus driver for helping elderly man alight from bus

Class act.

February 05, 2021, 06:04 PM

Drinks stall in Taman Jurong food centre sells hot coffee & tea for S$0.70, iced ones for S$0.80

Journey to the west to enjoy 1990s/ 2000s prices.

February 05, 2021, 05:57 PM

Lin Meijiao's daughter, Chantalle Ng, stars as a Vietnamese bride in Channel 8's 'My Star Bride'

Working alongside mum was a positive experience for Ng.

February 05, 2021, 05:02 PM

2-in-1 store selling artisanal coffee & customisable furniture opens in Dhoby Ghaut

Would you like to have coffee at a furniture store?

February 05, 2021, 04:42 PM

Eco-conscious burger chain Carne by Michelin-starred chef opening in S'pore on Feb. 25, 2021

More burgers.

February 05, 2021, 04:22 PM

A*Star scientists in S'pore test how salty & fatty 30 fave Chinese New Year snacks are

Here for a good time not for a long time.

February 05, 2021, 04:20 PM

25 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Feb. 5, 2 locally-transmitted

Today's initial update.

February 05, 2021, 03:57 PM

S'pore ayam penyet stall receives lawyer's letter from Audemars Piguet for spoofing logo & tagline

Oh no.

February 05, 2021, 03:52 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.