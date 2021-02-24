Back

50% off for 2nd diners at The Line at Shangri-La's buffet lunch, now till Mar. 12, 2021

Spread.

Mandy How | February 24, 2021, 06:43 PM

The Line at Shangri-La is back with another promotion — 50 per cent off for every second diner at their buffet lunch.

The promotion runs from now till Mar. 12, Mondays to Saturdays.

Prices start from S$68++ and go up to S$88++, depending on the day.

The menu

The buffet offers a line-up of Japanese, Thai, Western, vegetarian, and local cuisine.

Note that some items are only available for dinner or weekend sessions.

Details

Address: 22 Orange Grove Rd, Lower Lobby, Tower Wing, Singapore 258350

Date: Now till Mar. 12, 2021 for lunch buffets, Mondays to Saturdays

To redeem the promotion, quote "THELINE50" when making a reservation through phone (6213 4398) or email ([email protected]).

Not valid on special events, eve of and on Public Holidays.

Top image via The Line at Shangri-La

