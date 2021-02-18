Back

New modern luxury hotel with sky pool & panoramic city views opens in Telok Ayer

Another hotel to add to your staycation list.

Karen Lui | February 18, 2021, 05:23 PM

Just a 3-minute walk from Telok Ayer MRT station, the Clan Hotel is set to open officially in March 2021 but bookings are available online now on its website.

Inspired by Singapore's rich local history and culture, particularly those of the clan associations, the Clan Hotel injects a Singaporean flair into the luxury hotel experience.

Image by The Clan Hotel.

Image by The Clan Hotel.

In October 2019, Far East Hospitality first announced the Clan Hotel as an addition to its portfolio.

The 25-storey modern luxury hotel joins AMOY, the Barracks Hotel Sentosa, the Elizabeth Hotel, and The Outpost Hotel Sentosa under the Far East Collection.

Image by The Clan Hotel.

Amenities

Indulge in the cityscape view while unwinding by the Sky Pool on the 30th floor.

Image by The Clan Hotel.

Image by The Clan Hotel.

Located on the same floor as the pool, you can distract yourself with the same panoramic view of the city while sweating it out at the Sky Gym.

Guests who prefer early check-ins and late check-outs would appreciate the opportunity to freshen up at the Lounge and Shower Suites.

Image by The Clan Hotel.

Get some fresh air at the [email protected] to keep cabin fever at bay.

Image by The Clan Hotel.

Rooms

The Clan Hotel offers accommodation for two people in three kinds of rooms — the Deluxe Room, the Premier Room, and the Grand Premier Room.

Besides, the welcome amenity with Pryce Tea and bak kut teh cookies, all rooms come with the following:

  • complimentary mini bar

  • Nespresso machine with free capsules

  • Hyflux filtered water tap

  • nightly Turndown Service with a calming brew and goodnight essential oil

  • branded bath amenities by Vuudh

  • 24-hour personal concierge

  • free Wi-Fi

  • 55-inch smart television

  • in-room safe

  • iron and ironing board

  • bathroom with rain shower

  • TOTO washlet with heated seat

  • coffee and tea making facilities

  • curated Inner Circle guide

Measuring between 24 and 27 square-metres, the Deluxe Room (starts from S$311 per night) is available in three bedding configurations: a king-sized bed, queen-sized bed, and twin beds.

Image by The Clan Hotel.

Image by The Clan Hotel.

Image by The Clan Hotel.

Image by The Clan Hotel.

Measuring 31 square-metres, the Premier Room (starts from S$471 per night) comes with a king-sized bed.

Image by The Clan Hotel.

Image by The Clan Hotel.

Image by The Clan Hotel.

Image by The Clan Hotel.

The 36 square-metre Grand Premier Room comes equipped with a bath tub. The Grand Premier Rooms are situated on high floors, guaranteeing a grand view of the business district.

Image by The Clan Hotel.

Image by The Clan Hotel.

Image by The Clan Hotel.

Image by The Clan Hotel.

The Grand Premier Room is currently unavailable for online booking via their website.

In addition to the aforementioned room amenities, guests of the Premier Room and Grand Premier Room also enjoy the following additional exclusive perks:

  • Marshall sound system

  • free customised in-room refreshments

  • The Clan Beer - Orient brew

  • Clan Keeper Service consisting of personal stylist/shopper/tailor/concierge services (chargeable), personal local precinct tour, complimentary apparel pressing, and shoe spa and shine

  • selection of complimentary fragrance soaps

The Clan Hotel

Address: 10 Cross Street, Singapore 048417

Website: https://www.theclanhotel.com.sg/

Top images by The Clan Hotel.

