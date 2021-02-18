New modern luxury hotel with sky pool & panoramic city views opens in Telok Ayer

Just a 3-minute walk from Telok Ayer MRT station, the Clan Hotel is set to open officially in March 2021 but bookings are available online now on its website.

Inspired by Singapore's rich local history and culture, particularly those of the clan associations, the Clan Hotel injects a Singaporean flair into the luxury hotel experience.

In October 2019, Far East Hospitality first announced the Clan Hotel as an addition to its portfolio.

The 25-storey modern luxury hotel joins AMOY, the Barracks Hotel Sentosa, the Elizabeth Hotel, and The Outpost Hotel Sentosa under the Far East Collection.

Amenities

Indulge in the cityscape view while unwinding by the Sky Pool on the 30th floor.

Located on the same floor as the pool, you can distract yourself with the same panoramic view of the city while sweating it out at the Sky Gym.

Guests who prefer early check-ins and late check-outs would appreciate the opportunity to freshen up at the Lounge and Shower Suites.

Get some fresh air at the [email protected] to keep cabin fever at bay.

Rooms

The Clan Hotel offers accommodation for two people in three kinds of rooms — the Deluxe Room, the Premier Room, and the Grand Premier Room.

Besides, the welcome amenity with Pryce Tea and bak kut teh cookies, all rooms come with the following:

complimentary mini bar

Nespresso machine with free capsules

Hyflux filtered water tap

nightly Turndown Service with a calming brew and goodnight essential oil

branded bath amenities by Vuudh

24-hour personal concierge

free Wi-Fi

55-inch smart television

in-room safe

iron and ironing board

bathroom with rain shower

TOTO washlet with heated seat

coffee and tea making facilities

curated Inner Circle guide

Measuring between 24 and 27 square-metres, the Deluxe Room (starts from S$311 per night) is available in three bedding configurations: a king-sized bed, queen-sized bed, and twin beds.

Measuring 31 square-metres, the Premier Room (starts from S$471 per night) comes with a king-sized bed.

The 36 square-metre Grand Premier Room comes equipped with a bath tub. The Grand Premier Rooms are situated on high floors, guaranteeing a grand view of the business district.

The Grand Premier Room is currently unavailable for online booking via their website.

In addition to the aforementioned room amenities, guests of the Premier Room and Grand Premier Room also enjoy the following additional exclusive perks:

Marshall sound system

free customised in-room refreshments

The Clan Beer - Orient brew

Clan Keeper Service consisting of personal stylist/shopper/tailor/concierge services (chargeable), personal local precinct tour, complimentary apparel pressing, and shoe spa and shine

selection of complimentary fragrance soaps

The Clan Hotel

Address: 10 Cross Street, Singapore 048417

Website: https://www.theclanhotel.com.sg/

Top images by The Clan Hotel.